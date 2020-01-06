Best Online Casino for Geeks in 2020

The iGaming revolution continues unabated as we enter a new decade. Everything looks rosy for the online gambling industry, with player numbers surging across the world and exciting new casinos and games releasing each month.

Now, when it comes to online casinos, design and aesthetics should always be a secondary consideration. Smart players will always check out a casino’s fundamentals, like its licensing, bonus terms, and payout speeds to name a few.

But if you come from a regulated market like the UK or EU nations, most of these basics are taken care of by the excellent licenses. So you can start looking at other factors like themes and design to decide your next regular online haunt for slots and card games.

Unlike modern video slots, online casinos do not fall into strict categories like Fantasy, Movies, Animals, Egypt, and Ancient Gods. But you do have a wide range of options, many of which fall squarely into “geek territory.”

Here are some of the best UK and EU-licensed casinos with geek-friendly themes for 2020:

Genesis Casino

With licenses from the MGA and the Gambling Commission, this is the best site if you are from the UK. Genesis Casino has an enchanting outer space theme which makes it a great option for geeks and nerds.

Space is a popular setting for many of the greatest adventures in fiction, movies, and games. From the books or Asimov and Arthur C Clarke to space westerns like Star Wars, Star Trek, Firefly, you can recall plenty of space adventures just by looking at the website of this casino.

The promotions screen has several bonus missions associated with astronauts and galaxies which further reinforce the interstellar experience. If you are a fan of games like the Mass Effect series, this casino is sure to bring back fond memories of Commander Sheppard and his/her crew.

And the game selection is also top-notch, with a wide range of slots, live casino games, jackpots, and table games available.

Volt Casino

If you don’t care too much for bright gaudy themes, but still want a slick-looking casino, then Volt is one of the best out there for you. This one is all about retro neon minimalism – it has a dark background, very much like the “dark modes” we see at so many apps these days.

And the neon green accents really add a cool “Tron” vibe to the entire casino. If are a fan of that movie, or other cyberpunk-inspired themes, Volt casino is really worth a look. It doesn’t have anything to distract you from the main attraction – over a thousand amazing casino games!

Like most other casinos handpicked by us, this one too packs a mean punch when it comes to licenses – Volt Casino is approved by both the Malta Gaming Authority and the UK Gambling Commission.

You can play the latest slots from companies like Netent, or try to win big at progressive jackpots. If you want to play against human dealers with real cards, they even have a live casino at this site!

PlayOJO

This one is for all those who are young (above 18 only please!) and the young at heart. There is clear positive energy about the whole PlayOJO website – awash in bright whites, blues, and pinks.

To some observers, it may even feel a tad too “hipster.” But there is no denying the positive vibes you get from this cool online casino. They seem to have a strong social media presence on platforms like Youtube, which is always good to see from an online casino operator.

Casino OJO is licensed in Malta and carries the seals of approval from many big brands in the industry. If you want a fun and friendly casino with a focus on transparency and reliable terms, PlayOJO is definitely worth a look.

The main attraction of this casino is that it does not have any wagering requirements. And if you are an online casino geek, you can understand why that is a good thing!

SpinRider

If you are into cars and 80’s Classic TV shows, you will definitely know what SpinRider is aiming for with their web-design! Their name itself is a spin on a famous series, starring a certain black car – we are, of course, talking about Knight Rider.

The casino name will take you back to a forgotten era where David Hasselhoff was actually cool and popular, an icon even. The actual website has a more modern feel, heavily inspired by Fast and the Furious and NFS Underground series of movies and games.

If you are a geek who loves a lot of racing action, both on your PC/Console as well as on the big screen, then you must definitely give SpinRider casino a try. The casino has dual licenses from the MGA and UKGC.

The welcome offer available here looks very enticing with a promise of up to 3000 euros or more in bonuses.

Casino Gods

As the name suggests, this one is for all those who enjoy Ancient Greek and Roman gods. The likes of Zeus, Poseidon, Ares, and Hera populate the website of this casino. It will give you vibes about the old God of War games from the PS2 and PS3 eras!

Attractive graphics or Greek gods aside, the casino also has some amazing collections of slots and live casino games. With over 12 million worth jackpots being played at any given moment, this is a casino that can change your life in a second!

Licensed by the MGA, Casino Gods is also permitted to operate in the UK with a valid Gambling Commission license. It is a legit online casino with some amazing features and perks on offer. The bonuses available are all styled around the Gods theme, which works wonders.

Overall, if you like your Age of Mythology and Assassins Creed Odyssey games, this casino might be worth a visit.