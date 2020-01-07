Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories coming to the West in April

NIS America has confirmed that Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories releases for PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on April 7, 2020, in North America, Europe, and Oceania. The game takes place after a terrible earthquake has destroyed the world around you. Your task is to help other people and above all survive the tough environment yourself.

Check out the trailer below:

In addition to the trailer, see below some of the game’s key features:

Stop! Think! Then Act! – Evaluate each perilous situation and make decisions that will impact your own safety as well as that of others.

Torn From the Headlines – Interact with realistic scenarios within a Japanese city devastated by an earthquake, including scenarios designed in collaboration with the Kobe City Fire Bureau.

Danger Around Every Corner – Navigate a multitude of crises—from collapsing buildings to raging fires—in a city aplomb with peril.

Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories is out now in Japan on PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. It launches in North America, Europe, and Oceania on April 7, 2020.