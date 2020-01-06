How to play Powerball lottery online from Canada?

Even though Powerball lottery is based out of the United States, it is possible to bet on it from any location in the world. A great multitude of Canadian Powerball lovers opt for Lottoland as it provides them with the same kind of odds and possible winnings as with buying an actual Powerball ticket in the US.

In addition, playing the Powerball lottery through Lottoland enables you to opt for PowerPlay mode in which your non-jackpot winnings can get multiplied by up to 10 times. Some other features that are available only with Lottoland include double jackpots and system bets.

About Powerball

As you might be already aware, Powerball is a well-known American lottery that used to be earlier referred to as Lotto America at the time of its launch in 1988. Its format as well as name changed in 1994, with the new name Powerball coming into existence. A huge $ 1.586 billion winnings were paid out in January 2016 by Powerball, breaking all records for lottery jackpots in the world. Anyone who wins a Powerball jackpot is guaranteed a minimum sum of US$ 40 million. For instance, this Sydney woman became the single winner of the Powerball jackpot of $107 million in January 2019.

How to play it in Canada?

You can play Powerball lottery online from Canada by following the below-mentioned steps:

Visit the Powerball page of Lottoland website

Select any 5 numbers from 1 to 69

Pick one Powerball number from 1 to 26

Choose your draw date

Check the Powerplay box (if you want to)

Press on ‘Submit’ to enter

You’ll get notified about the results through email

Double jackpot

Double jackpot is an extra Powerball feature offered by Lottoland that enables gamblers to win 2 times the jackpot won by them. It implies that your jackpot winnings will get multiplied by 2 if this feature is activated. Hence, if the top jackpot prize is $ 50 million, your winnings could turn to $ 100 million if this feature is on.

PowerPlay

Lottoland’s Powerplay feature allows you to multiply your non-jackpot winnings by paying an extra $ 1.5. Your winnings will be doubled if you win a 2nd tier prize, with this feature activated. The wins scored through other tiers can get multiplied by 2, 3, 4 and 5 times based on the Powerball that is drawn. In case the jackpot is below $ 150 million, your winnings can get multiplied by up to 10 times through the Powerplay feature.

Playing PowerBall

In order to win the Powerball jackpot, the 5 main balls selected by you, and the Powerball should match the drawn results. In the event that the jackpot prize is won by more than one individual, the prize money gets equally shared between them. The Powerball draw happens twice each week, on Wednesday and Saturday evenings, which translates to 11 PM every Wednesday and Saturday, in the Canadian Eastern Standard Time. In case you are unable to stay up that long for the draw, you can always go through the results the next day.