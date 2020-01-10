Mosaic is heading to consoles this month

Mosaic, the atmospheric adventure game from Raw Fury and Krillbite Studios, is heading to consoles at the end of January.

Mosaic deals with things like corporate culture, urban isolation and society’s warped relationship with modern technology. You’ll be dealing with monotonous routines and everyday life until a twist appears. Which is probably a good thing. Who wants to solely play out someone else’s daily routines after going through our own?

Anyway, you can check out the release trailer at the end of this.

Pre-orders for consoles are live ahead of the January 23 release date. However, if you don’t want to wait Mosaic is available now on Steam and Apple Arcade.