Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD is out now on Switch

Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD is out now on Nintendo Switch in the eShop.

Oddworld Inhabitants Inc., announced the news today, co-publishing the title with Microids. It will release in standard and limited boxed editions at retail later this year.

The original released in 2005 to good critical reviews with a Metacritic score of 88/100. The HD version for Nintendo Switch will bring the unique gameplay, storytelling and universal philosophical themes to the console. There will also be improved audio, full 1080 HD graphics at 60fps and faster load times.

Shortly after launch, players will be able to download a free patch providing subtitles for all gamespeak (cut scenes already have subtitles) in English, German, Russian, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Polish, Swedish, Finnish and Simplified Chinese.

Oddworld Inhabitants Inc. also have Oddworld: Soulstorm coming out later this year.