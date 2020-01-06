Top 3 New Online Casinos in the UK

There is no denying the fact that online gaming is extremely popular in the United Kingdom. With the constant advancements in technology, new online casinos get launched in the country on a fairly regular basis. Although everyone appreciates the huge amount of variety available to the UK online gamblers, it can get overwhelming to pick the best platforms from so many of them.

It is keeping this conundrum in mind that a detailed research was carried out on the new and upcoming online casino platforms in the UK. If you want to, you can quickly go through all the casinos that are new here. Other than that, in this short article we will provide you with a quick insight into the best of these new casinos in UK.

Classy Slots Casino

This online casino was launched in 2019 only and hence is one of the latest gaming platforms that was reviewed. Run by Game Tech Group, it offers a huge variety of games and is compatible with all kinds of devices. The offered games range from the popular casino table games like roulette, baccarat, blackjack, poker and others to a huge number of online slots, including life transforming progressive jackpot slots. These games are provided by well-known names in the industry such as Wazdan, Evolution Gaming, Microgaming etc. All new signups can earn a welcome deposit bonus of up to € 2400 split into 3 deposits.

Bronze Casino

Established in the year 2015, Bronze Casino although it is not as new as Classy Slots, it’s a fairly new age gambling platform that offers all the latest online casino games you’d like to play. Majority of these games are mobile friendly and the casino offers lucrative bonuses to both returning players and new signups. Run by Alpha Interactive Solutions, Broze Casino has earned its gambling license from the Government of Curacao. As can be expected, you get to play a huge variety of games segregated into easily navigable categories. On offer are action games, live casino games, video slots, classic slots, video poker, table games, card games and more.

Majesty Slots Casino

A huge selection of online slots from top-rated providers, automatic membership to a 4-tier VIP program, round-the-clock customer support and attractive welcome bonuses are some of the pros of signing up with Majesty Slots online casino. It has a very user-friendly design and can be navigated fairly easily, even by the new players. It is owned and run by Tall Mountain Limited, a company based in Bulgaria. The gaming license has been obtained from the Government of Curacao.

The players get a comprehensive variety of online casino games including all the standard table and casino titles as well as live casino games. Apart from that, there are plenty of online slots. The casino offers an attractive 400% first deposit bonus of up to £ 800, along with 50 free spins.