2004 cult-classic reimagined in Spirit of Glace

Today, Tommy Visic, the creator of the popular 2004 platformer Glace has announced its reinvention in the form of Spirit of Glace, complete with a debut trailer. Over 1.5 million people downloaded the original when it released 15 years ago, and now 80’s inspired plaformer is returning through this spiritual successor.

“It’s been so much fun hearing from fans of the game over the years, and I always wanted to go back and revisit the world of Glace,” said Tommy Visic, creator and lead developer. “I can’t express how honored I am to learn there’s still a community of players who love Glace and want to rally behind the new project. I draw so much inspiration from them.”

Fans of Glace can head over to the Spirit of Glace’s Discord server to stay up to date with the game under its new development deal. Also, the community is also working together to update the original 2004 game with bug fixes and improvements.

Spirit of Glace tells the story of a small creature named Glace, who blinks into existence to find purpose in a world torn apart by a mysterious force. Some of the features of the game include:

-An open world to explore at your own pace. Discover landmarks and revisit locations by roaming about on an overworld map (similar to Zelda 2). You’ll navigate grassy meadows, murky swamps, snowy mountains, moonscapes and much more.

-A strong emphasis on story, quality lore, and attention to detail. Discover a world full of life, legend, and history.

-Some fresh purple platforming action. Glace might be shy but he’s got moves. Falling off a ledge is just an opportunity to bounce off the floor and rocket back up with finesse. Dash mid-air, fling from ledges, ricochet off walls, and reach pretty much any place you can see (or not see).

-Attack your foes with weapons that are just plain fun to use, like talking magical beads that shoot out, bounce around, and zip back to you.

-Rebuild the world and unlock powers by doing so. Tend to a secret garden, help rebuild a village in the swamp, organize a penguin rebellion against the foe.

-Experience an enchanting soundtrack carefully crafted by the composer of the original 2004 game.

-Dozens of passive ability-enhancing relics to collect and upgrade.

-Built for replaying. A rewind mechanic encourages you to take earned powers and game state to the next playthrough where you’ll experience new story elements and higher levels of challenge. Keep your relics, abilities, improved locations, etc.

-Dynamic encounters within stages and dungeons that reorganize themselves after every playthrough.

You can watch the debut trailer below: