How To Earn Money From CS:GO Skins

Developed by Hidden Path Entertainment & Valve Corporation, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) is a multiplayer first-person shooter (FPS). If you are a CS:GO enthusiast, there are several ways to make money from it. One of the best ways is from CS: GO skins.

CS: GO skins are the most sought after items in the gaming market. Their value is incredible. The most expensive CS:GO skin ever sold fetched more than $61,000. This might be even better than playing games on a slot machine like at 918kiss.

What’s more, you don’t need to be great at the game to make money from CS:GO skins. That said, let’s explore some of the ways you can earn money from these valuable items.

Sell CS:GO Skins on Gameflip

Gameflip is one of the easiest ways to sell your CS:GO skins. All you need to do is list your skins on the Gameflip website. You can use your PC browser or their free mobile app.

When it comes to selling, you can choose coordinate transfer, Bot delivery, or code auto-delivery. With coordinate transfer, you agree with the buyer on how to send the item to his account once he purchases the item.

Once the buyer receives the item and completes the transaction by rating, you’ll receive the proceeds of the sale in your Gameflip wallet. You’re free to withdraw your sales proceeds at any time.

Sell CS:GO Skins on Skins.Cash

Skins.Cash is a global market for instant in-game skins. It offers immediate and secure cash-out to gamers around the world. You can sell your CS:GO skins immediately on Skins.Cash.

Once someone buys your skins, you’ll receive cash promptly and securely. Skins.Cash offers different modes of payments, including WebMoney, QIWI, Bitcoin, PayPal, and Visa/MasterCard.

Keep in mind that payments to bank cards may delay for up to five working days, depending on the issuing bank.

Rent Out CS:GO Skins

Some players may not have enough money to purchase skins. You can rent out your skins to them for a smaller amount than what the skins are worth. They’ll pay to be able to use the skins.

Several sites facilitate renting out of skins between players. Sites such as LootBear even offer a full refund for the cost of your skin in case a renter steals it. So, you don’t have to worry about losing your CS:GO skins.

However, it is always a good idea to rent out your skins to people you know in real life, such as family and close friends. The best thing about renting is that you get your skins back eventually. You can repeat the process many times, making more money.

Invest in CS:GO Skins

Another great way to earn money from CS:GO skins is by investing in various skins that have the potential of going up in price. Most skins tend to increase in value over time because of the scarcity as players abandon them in old accounts.

These are some of the tried and tested ways you can make money from your CS:GO skins. The best thing is that you don’t have to be a great player to be successful in the practice.