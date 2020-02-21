Road Safety World Series 2020

The tournament will feature a total of five teams. The Professional Management Group and the Road Safety Cell of the Maharashtra

Government are the organizers of the tournament. The Road Safety World Series teams that will be participating in the competition between March 7, and March 22, 2020 are the following;

India Legends

Australia Legends

South Africa Legends

Sri Lanka Legends

West Indies Legends

A total of 110 retired cricket players have agreed to participate in the tournament. The five captains of the five teams were present at the mega launch event of the tournament at Mumbai. Here is a list of all the 5 different legendary captains;

India Legends – Sachin Tendulkar

West Indies Legends – Brian Lara

Sri Lanka Legends – Tillakaratne Dilshan

Australian Legends – Brett Lee

South Africa Legends – Jonty Rhodes

Apart from the five captains, Virender Sehwag and Sunil Gavaskar were also present at the launch event, they will be the commissioners of the league.

Odds and Betting during Road Safety World Series

Road Safety World Series Schedule

Between 7-22 March, 2020. It will be played 11 games in total, and here is a full list of the game schedule;

March 7: India Legends vs West Indies Legends, 7:00 IST, Wankhede.

March 8: Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, 7:00 IST, Wankhede.

March 10: India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends,7:00 IST, DY Patil (Navi Mumbai).

March 11: West Indies Legends vs South Africa Legends, 7:00 IST DY Patil (Navi Mumbai).

March 13: South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends,7:00 IST, DY Patil (Navi Mumbai).

March 14: India Legends vs South Africa Legends, 7:00 IST, MCA Stadium (Pune).

March 16: Australia Legends vs West Indies Legends,7:00 IST, MCA Stadium (Pune).

March 17: West Indies Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, 7:00 IST, MCA Stadium (Pune).

March 19: Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends, 7:00 IST, DY Patil (Navi Mumbai).

March 20: India Legends vs Australia Legends, 7:00 IST, MCA Stadium (Pune).

March 22: Grand Final, 7:00 IST, Brabourne Stadium (Mumbai).