Sonic the Hedgehog and PUMA team up to release PUMA x SONIC clothing and footwear collection

Sonic the Hedgehog and sport’s brand PUMA are joining forces ahead of the release of Paramount Pictures’ “Sonic the Hedgehog” to bring you a unique clothing and footwear range. The collection will include trainers, hoodies, and t shirts inspired by bothe the movie and the games.

The PUMA x SONIC collection will consist of the RS-X³ SONIC sneaker in two new colorways with a semi-transparent white or black grid look, and bright colour pops and gold accents, which will be available in adult and kids sizes. There’ll also be a bright blue or black hoodie, as well as PUMA x SONIC t shirts with graphics on the front and black. Finally, the new range will offer matching apparel, footwear, and accessories for kids, featuring nods to the world of Sonic the Hedgehog.

The PUMA x SONIC collection releases on PUMA’s official website, at PUMA stores and selected retailers on February 7, while the kids’ collection arrives on February 15.