The Hu release official Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order music video

Today, The Hu, a Mongolian heavy metal band, has revealed the new music video for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’s theme song “Sugaan Essena,”. The song, which was written specifically for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, was also released today on Spotify and iTunes. You can watch the new music video below:

The Hu teamed up with Respawn, the game’s developer, to produce a blend of the band’s original tone and style with lyrics in a language authentic to Star Wars. A behind-the-scenes video with insight from the band and Respawn around creating this unique song for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order can be viewed below:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is out now on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.