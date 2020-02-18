What are The Safest Bets for the 2020 Superbowl?

The Superbowl is one of the biggest sporting events in the world and as such it attracts betting in excess of $1Billion dollars. There a huge number of things you can bet on to do with the Superbowl from who will win the coin toss to who the eventual winner will be. However, the match is often unpredictable so it can make it hard to find a safe bet. We look at some of the safest bets that you can make on the 2020 Superbowl.

Patrick Mahomes to Score a Touchdown

Mahomes is the current league MVP and will be the youngest quarterback to win a Superbowl (if he wins!) He is well known for being a threat on the ground as well as through the air. He tends to rush a lot in his games, particularly in the last three games of the playoffs. Therefore, you should expect to see him running one in for a touchdown at some point during the game.

Jimmy Garoppolo to Throw for Over 300 Yards

Though Jimmy has been largely under utilised in recent matches as the 49ers have focused on the ground attack, this is likely to change again the Chiefs and the arm of Patrick Mahomes. This match is likely to turn into a shootout and if it does then Garoppolo can easily surpass 300 yards through the air. This is something that he has done 3 times already this season.

Travis Kelcie for Superbowl MVP

Ok this is a total longshot, but that just means that you get some amazing odds. It is also not beyond the bounds of possibility as well. Whilst a tight end has never won Superbowl MVP, if Kelcie scores three or more touchdowns, which he can. Then he may just edge the award, thus giving you a great return on your investment.

Raheem Mostert for Superbowl MVP

This is a much more certain bet for the Superbowl MVP. The Superbowl could well allow him to shine particularly if the 49ers D can stop the Mahomes offence then Mostert will almost certainly have a big game. If he manages it then this will be an amazing story for the former undrafted free agent.

A Winning Margin of 1-6 Points for Either Team

This Superbowl is expected to be a close one, with a lot of back and forth between the teams. The match-up looks set to be equal across the board and this will mean that the final score isn’t going to be a blowout either way. Therefore, you should pick your team and go for them to win by less than 6 points. This bet will also get you some great odds, so it is well worth a punt.

An Offensive Lineman to Score a Touchdown

This is always unlikely; however, both teams have several great trick plays in their arsenal, and we would highly expect them to break them out for the biggest game of the year. This means that you are going to get the odd play where a lineman reports as eligible and this always brings the possibility of a big guy going the distance. Short and goal situations also see the big men coming in to run, so you could well see this one being made.

Deebo Samuel to Have Over 56.5 Receiving Yards

Samuel has been in increasingly important part of the offence of late and Kyle Shanahan always seems to find plays that will put the ball into his hands. Therefore, this should be a complete no-brainer for him for get. This is a milestone that he could easily hit well before half-time and is well worth your money.

Damien Williams to Get Over 3.5 Receptions

This is another easy pick. Williams has been a great outlet underneath for the Chiefs and the 49ers scheme will make him come free often. With Mahomes easy throwing style then Williams is likely to get the ball into his hands often, particularly on short yardage downs. Couple this with the designed screens that are in the Chief’s arsenal and you will see Williams make this total easily.

Jimmy Garoppolo to Throw a Touchdown

With 13 picks in the regular season then this is something that Jimmy has been doing more often than not. He often puts the ball up into dangerous spots where it is highly contested and the Chiefs defence will be primed to take advantage of that, so look for Garoppolo to make the giveaway at least once during the match.

The Outcome of the First Drive to Be Something Other than a Field Goal, Touch Down or Safety

The start of the Superbowl is always cagey and this will be even more true if the 49ers start with the ball. If the Chiefs have it then look for the 49ers best defence to make this one happen.