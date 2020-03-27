No Straight Roads gets a Collector’s Edition

Sold Out and Metronomik today announced that their upcoming action adventure No Straight Roads will be released on June 30. No Straight Roads will be making its way to PS4 and PC via the Epic Games Store.

Not only has a release date been announced but a Collector’s Edition has also been revealed. The CE includes:

An exclusive double-sided vinyl LP containing a selection of the games tracks,

A 64-page NSR artbook, containing never before seen artwork,

A set of official NSRdrumsticks

If you fancy the CE for the PS4 then it’ll set you back £59.99/€69.99/$69.99.

“No Straight Roads is unlike anything we’ve played before, it’s in-your-face, loud and a pretty crazy game,” said Sarah Hoeksma, Marketing Director at Sold Out Games. “With so much serious news in the world right now, we hope NSR’s quirkiness and originality can bring some much needed fun and funky music to gamers out there.”

On top of those announcements a new video has also been released. The video contains a track you can expect to hear on your journey through Vinyl City and you can have a listen just below this.