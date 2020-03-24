Persona 5 Royal ‘Accolades’ trailer released to celebrate next week’s launch

Today, Atlus has released their Accolades trailer for Persona 5 Royal in celebration of its launch one week from today on March 31. Launching exclusively on PlayStation 4, P5R will be available in various different versions, and you can pre-order them today.

Digital pre-orders will come with an original Persona 5 Royal theme, and all previously released DLC will be available for everyone. The Launch Edition ($59,99) comes with a limited edition SteelBook case, whilst the Persona 5 Royal Ultimate Edition ($99.99) includes the game, all DLC bundles (detailed below), and 6 additional costume packs. Finally, the Deluxe Edition ($69.99) includes the game, and the Kasumi Costume bundle.

Persona 5 Royal DLC Bundles will be available for purchase, separately:

Kasumi Costume Bundle – $14.99

Battle Bundle – $9.99

Persona Bundle – $9.99

DLC Bundle – $59.99

You can watch the Accolades trailer below, featuring us!: