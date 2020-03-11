Super Mega Baseball 3 launching next month

Metalhead Studios has today announced that the third entry into their Super Mega Baseball series will be releasing this April. Not only will it be coming next month, but it’ll also include cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Super Mega Baseball 3 will feature the deepest on-field simulation to date, comprehensive online and offline game modes (including a brand new franchise mode), and vastly refined graphics.

There’s plenty more on offer, too, with a revamped user interface, new audio, team/character content, as well as stadiums with variable lighting conditions. “This is the most well-rounded experience we’ve put together yet with a lot of content and a good variety of modes that cover single player and online gameplay,” said Metalhead co-founder Scott Drader. “We’ve kept it simple – one purchase gets you the whole package and there are no in-game purchases.”

Here’s the full list of features for Super Mega Baseball 3:

Challenge your hand-eye coordination or relax and hit dingers with fluid gameplay that scales seamlessly from novice to beyond-expert levels of difficulty.

Apply and refine your baseball instincts with a sophisticated baseball simulation featuring new pick-off and base stealing mechanics, wild pitches/passed balls, designated hitters, and situational player traits.

Take in the sights and sounds of 14 richly detailed ballparks, each featuring unique day, night and alternate lighting conditions.

Guide an evolving team to greatness over multiple seasons in the all new Franchise mode featuring player development, aging, retirement and signing/releasing of free agents.

Compete online to win pennants and climb to higher divisions in the cross-platform Pennant Race mode.

Create your ideal league with a comprehensive customization suite that includes season length/structure, team names/uniforms/logos, and player names/appearance/attributes.

Play or simulate any combination of games/teams in customized Seasons and Elimination brackets, solo or with friends.

You can check out the announcement trailer below: