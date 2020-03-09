The popularity of playing poker online has increased dramatically in recent years. But why have so many people turned to playing poker online over the past decade, especially in comparison to playing at a brick and mortar casino?

One of the main reasons why online poker has become so popular is because you do not need to leave the home to enjoy playing the game. Before the introduction of the internet and online poker websites, people have no option but to either travel to a casino or meet up somewhere with a group of friends to play poker. However, you no longer need to make the trip to the casino and you can find almost any type of poker game you wish to play online.

When choosing to play poker online you have a huge choice of both online casinos and poker games. You can make a simple search using an online search engine for ‘poker games’ and you will be presented with pages and pages of online casinos which offer poker games. Poker Stars, QQ Poker Online, Party Poker, 888 Poker, Virgin Games, Mansion Casino, Bet365 Poker, GG Poker and Full Tilt Poker are just a few examples.

The range of online poker games available includes Texas Hold ‘Em, Omaha Hi, Omaha Hi/Lo, Razz, Seven Card Stud, Seven Card Stud Hi/Lo and Draw Poker. As you can see, there are several different poker games to choose from when playing online and this is another reason why it has become so popular. You will not find every type of poker game available at all online casino and poker website but with a quick search you will soon see the game you are looking to play.

Another reason why playing poker is so popular online is because of the option to play at a live casino. When looking to play at a live casino you will find many of the same poker games highlighted above but instead of playing a computer generated game you will play with a real dealer. Thanks to the development in technology, it is now possible to play not only with a real dealer but also against real players. You can even communicate with the dealer and the other players during the game and this provides a fully interactive pokergame without ever having to leave the comfort of your own home.

However, even if you are not at home you can still enjoy playing poker online by using a mobile device such as a smartphone or tablet. Many online casinos now have applications which can be downloaded especially for mobile devices and these provide a great poker playing experience. So, it doesn’t matter whether you are at home, travelling or on holiday, you can always participate in a game of poker using a mobile phone or tablet. This is yet another reason why playing poker is so popular online.

Finally, we come to the bonuses. You will find many tempting bonuses available when playing poker online. This is usually in the form of a free amount of money with which to play once you have placed a first deposit. For example, you could receive £40 free play when you make a deposit of £10 and it is because of offers like this why so many people choose to play poker online.