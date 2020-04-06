Best Payment Method for Online Casinos

If you are looking for an online payment method for your gambling account, there are numerous ones out there, but no gambling platform adopts all the payment methods at the same time. However, many online casinos that accept Boku and others including PayPal, Skrill, and Visa have been widely adopted.

How to Know the Right Platform for Your Needs?

Online gambling has come a long way; there have been a lot of improvements in the way people gamble online. Previously, the only payment method was bank transfer and credit or debit card payments. Today we have loads of payment methods offering different payment services. This may seem like a proper development; however, not all payment methods offer top-notch gambling payment services.

This article compiles a list of top gambling payment options for you to make a selection.

Boku

This online payment method is at the top of this list because of the role it plays in online gambling, with Boku, gamblers can easily fund their accounts and receive payments. However, Boku is not just a gambling payment method; it offers many other financial services to its customers.

Boku was established in the United States and has millions of users; it is fast, easy to use, and secure. This makes it a perfect solution for funding online gambling accounts. Online casinos that accept Boku are quite much, and as such, you won’t have a problem funding your online gambling account. With a help of a list of legit casino sites prepared by IrishCasinoHEX you can find some examples.

PayPal

PayPal is a popular payment method not just for gambling but for other financial purposes. PayPal was initially set up in the United States, and over the past two decades, it has gone global; it boasts of over 200 million users. It is regarded as the number one online payment method in the world, its primary objective is to build on the shortcomings of physical banking, and it has managed to do so. Almost every online gambling platform supports PayPal. Aside from a few hitches, PayPal has proven to be a very secure payment method; it uses quality security that keeps your account free of a hack.

PayPal accepts gambling; however, using PayPal to fund your gambling comes with a lot of restrictions.

Neteller

This payment method was founded in Canada around 1999; today, it is one of the most popular e-payment methods. What makes Neteller stand out is that it offers smooth service that is free from hitches or limitations.

Hundreds of casino sites globally support Neteller. This payment method has a good history with gambling platforms; millions of gamblers use Neteller to fund their online accounts. Neteller almost got into trouble because it was excessively used as a gambling payment method.

VISA

Visa is also one of the most popular online payment methods globally. The platform was established in the United States in the year 1958, and since its existence, it has successfully helped customers make electronic transactions globally. VISA services go beyond gambling; it serves as a payment method for the general transaction. However, it can be used as a payment method for gambling. And most online gambling platforms accept VISA, probably because it is widely adopted. This means your VISA card can rarely be declined.

Debit Cards

There’s a lot of arguments about using debit cards to fund online gambling account; it is acceptable in some countries but restricted in other regions. Using debit cards is easy if you want to fund your account, but it is almost impossible to withdraw.

With the controversy surrounding the use of debit cards for gambling, you may be wondering how long before a ban will be placed on funding gambling accounts with debit cards. But until then, debit card payment remains an essential payment method for gambling. If you are looking for reasons to use debit cards, it is fast, easy, and affordable to use.

Skrill

This online payment method was formerly called Moneybookers; it has played a pivotal role in the online gambling industry, especially across Europe. Skrill is just 19 years old, but within these two decades it has established as a significant player in online payment, including gambling, many online gambling platforms widely adopt it.

Conclusion

There’s no perfect online payment method for gambling; however, the platforms listed above are good options.