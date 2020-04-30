New gameplay trailer for WRC 9 details New Zealand rally

KT Racing and NACON have revealed a brand new gameplay trailer for WRC 9, the official video game of the FIA World Rally Championship.

The video shows a glimpse of the Rally New Zealand, which is due to make a big return to the FIA World Rally Championship calendar after a seven year absence. New Zealand is one of three new rallies, the others are the Safari Rally in Kenya and Rally Japan.

In the brand new rally, players will have to navigate around the rugged coastline and wild lands around Auckland in the heart of the North Island.

Speaking on the announcement, Lead Level Designer at KT Racing, Benoît Gomes had this to say: “Roads in New-Zealand are amongst the most beautiful and the most appreciated in the Championship’s history. Famous for its fast chains of turns and a sustained pace rhythm, along with breath-taking landscapes, Rally New-Zealand truly offers a particular experience. A long preparation work allowed us to replicate, as closely as possible, the luxuriant vegetation, the light and unique ocean views, as well as the road’s topography and surfaces, mainly composed of gravel. We’re convinced that players will enjoy taking up this challenge as much as we did in WRC 9.”

WRC 9 will release on 3 September on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via the Epic Games Store, and then on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch at a later unspecified date.