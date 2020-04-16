Top 4 PlayStation Games for 2020

The Best PlayStation Games for 2020

If ever there was a time to indulge your gaming habit, it’s now. You have the perfect excuse to crank up your PlayStation and lose yourself in a new game for hours on end, and luckily for you, there are some amazing games waiting for you. We’ve spent many a happy hour checking out the latest and greatest PlayStation games, and we’ve curated a list of the games that we consider to be the best PlayStation games for 2020.

Keep in mind that if you’re not persuaded by the games we’re about to highlight, there are plenty more to discover if you’re willing to do a little research – and there are hundreds of casino games to explore if you prefer your gaming endeavours to lead you to the possibility of a real money win. But back to the task at hand; it wasn’t easy to narrow down our PlayStation favourites to a top 4, but somehow, we’ve managed it.

Control

If you’re looking for action and adventure with a paranormal twist, Control is the game for you. You’ll take on the role of Jessie Faden, the newly appoint director of the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC). The FBC is a government agency that has been set up to look out for paranormal activity, with the aim of controlling it. Jessie is about to learn the true horrors that await her, and you’ll experience the spine tingling events that take place in this David Linchesque world as the story unfolds in all its gloriously dark beauty. This game is a slow burner, so get settled in for the long haul and enjoy the surreal atmosphere and cinematic grandeur of this crazy ride.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is everything we’ve come to expect from the Call of Duty franchise, and more. This game has all the game mechanics that have made this series so popular and fun to play, and you’ll find all the usual multiplayer modes and shootout scenarios, but the storyline has been stripped back to basics. You may think that this would make the game feel somewhat unmade, but in reality, the game now feels like its finally manifested into what it was always meant to be.

The sci-fi elements have been replaced with the gritty reality of modern warfare. The weapons closely resemble the weapons being used in war zones today. The storyline is more thought provoking, and the game requires a higher level of strategic play. You’ll be transported to a whole new reality, one that more closely resembles the realities of war as we know it today than any game has done before it – do you have the stomach for it?

Battlefield 1

Battlefield 1 is the other side of the Call of Duty coin. This game offers you a first-person shooter experience in a historical setting. You’ll be taken back in time to World War One where you’ll engage in exciting combat, you’ll get to handle new weapons, and you’ll journey through the levels on cool vehicles. The story line has been extremely well-thought out, and not only will you feel totally engaged and pumped for battle, you might also feel an emotional tug on the heart strings. Facing the harsh reality of WW1 is no small ask, you’ll need to prepare yourself for the brutality of life in the trenches and the chaos of the frontline.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

If you’re after an epic adventure in an historical setting, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is the game for you. You’ll discover the beauty and the brutality of Ancient Greece in the role of a mercenary with the Peloponnesian War as the backdrop. The graphics of this game are truly phenomenal. You’ll find yourself exploring this new world in open-mouthed awe. What’s great about this game is that it’s so much more than just another ‘fight your way to the end’ style game. You’ll be swept up in your character’s story while you try to uncover his history and complete his mission. Be prepared to devote a good many hours to this epic journey.