Sponsored: Best FPS Games to Get More Viewers on Twitch

First-person shooters are high in action and fun to watch. They typically bring in more viewers to Twitch on a daily basis than any other genre. When you’re first starting out, it can be difficult to find an audience when streaming FPS. This article will touch on a few ideas on how you can attract new viewers and name a few FPS games that you can play with less competition.

Broadcast Games with a Good Viewer to Streamer Ratio

StreamScheme recommends not playing oversaturated games when you first start streaming on Twitch or Mixer. Unfortunately, this includes many of the go-to popular FPS games such as Fortnite and Apex Legends. Instead, look for games that have a high viewer to streamer ratio.

You can use stats from sites that pull Twitch API, such as SullyGnome or TwitchStrike to look at the viewer to streamer ratio over the last few weeks. Pay close attention to the times you want to stream as there seems to always be a similar pattern week to week.

Take Your Channel to the Next Level

While playing games with a good viewer to streamer ratio will give you a better chance of your channel ranking, you do need to create content that people will want to watch. Here are a few quick tips to attract new viewers and keep them on your channel:

Use quality graphics that show up on your Thumbnail such as Twitch overlays . If your thumbnail looks appealing and professional, people will be more likely to click on your stream over others.

Continually talk while you stream, even if you don’t have any interaction from the chat. Narrate your gameplay if you can, or find other ways to engage. Talk to your friends or teammates on Discord. People have short attention spans and if you don’t capture their attention in less than a minute, they are likely to move on.

Practice your gameplay as much as you can. Those who watch FPS games typically want to see skilled gameplay. The better you are at the game, the easier it will be to grow a community.

Ask your close friends to watch your stream and chat with you. Not only will the interaction encourage you, but it will also make you look active for random viewers when they stop by.

Top 5 FPS Games for Growth on Twitch

The following 5 games have times where there is a very good viewer to streamer ratio. As you grow your viewer count, you’ll rise in the rankings, allowing you to find even more viewers.

Doom Eternal – this single-player campaign was recently released in March 2020. This game is still new, meaning more people will be looking into it over the next few months. Playing it will give you an opportunity to potentially reach several new viewers per day. If they enjoy your personality and community, they may return even if they don’t play the game themselves.

Team Fortress 2 – TF2 has been popular for years. It has a cult following, but very few people stream it regularly. Learn to play one character well to become a master. Learn the maps to better showcase your skill. Create chat commands for viewers to count your deaths or channel points where they can bet on you to win.

Call of Duty – CoD is another game with a cult following. Play through the games in sequence or focus on one particular version. Becoming familiar with the films and comic book series could be a good talking point to keep your viewers on your channel.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Play this game in the same way you would TF2. Choose an operator and learn to play them well. Choosing one that is less popular but understanding everything about the character could help generate questions in your chat.

Escape from Tarkov – Of the games on this list, Escape from Tarkov will have the most competition as several broadcasters stream it around the clock. Build your following on easier titles, then slowly move into games where there is more competition. If your community moves with you, you will rank higher and reap in greater rewards.

Conclusion

While FPS is popular, they are a difficult genre to grow your channel as it is hard to pay attention to both the game and the chat. To progress, focus on upping your gameplay to the next level.