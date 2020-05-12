Harvest Moon: One World coming to Switch this year

Today, Natsume Inc. and Rising Star Games have announced their new game, Harvest Moon: One World, will be coming to Nintendo Switch later this year. Players will be able to explore a world full of new and returning characters, as well as unique villages, whilst taking part in adventurous challenges and growing their own farm. It’s being developed with an all-new engine and graphics.

“Harvest Moon: One World features a brand-new way of exploring Harvest Moon that seasoned players and new generations will both enjoy,” said Hiro Maekawa, President and CEO of Natsume. “Over the decades, Harvest Moon has evolved but has always retained the traditional, family-friendly farming fun that the franchise is known for. The new engine and new graphics will upgrade this experience for 2020. We are so excited to share more about the features of Harvest Moon: One World in the coming months.”

Harvest Moon: One World takes place in a world without tomatoes, strawberries, and cabbages, with only an old book to remind you of what used to be. After a mysterious discovery, you’ll be sent on a journey that spans the whole world, from the sunny beaches of Halo Halo to the snowy mountains of Salmiakki.

“Rising Star Games has been partnering with Natsume for nearly two decades.” said Brjann Sigurgeirsson of Thunderful Publishing and Rising Star Games. “Harvest Moon is the very series that started the farming genre, always innovating and bringing fresh ideas whilst attracting new players. With the invaluable support of Nintendo of Europe, we will continue to carry the torch of this successful series into 2020 and beyond for Pan-European regions with the release of Harvest Moon: One World for Nintendo Switch.”