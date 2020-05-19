How To Choose Best QuickBooks Hosting Service Provider?

The number of cloud solutions providers is increasing exponentially. Businesses are finding it difficult to identify the right vendor especially when they are looking for the right QuickBooks hosting providers. Here are some key points to look for in the selection for the right cloud solutions provider.

Classification of Data Center

The location of the data center along with its security features are the most important factor for online security.

Business data should always be stored in highly redundant and secure data centers. While data centers are available with different features around the globe, they can be typically classified into different categories based on infrastructure and security features. Look for providers who offer the best security and infrastructure capabilities.

Support Level

Look for providers who guarantee 24/7 support. This means you do not have to worry about the functioning of the underlying hardware. Also, there is 24/7 support from qualified staff who are available on different modes of communication.

Server Capabilities

Software like QuickBooks Enterprise Solutions requires high-performance servers that are dependable for operations. It is ideal to have a High-Performance Computing (HPC) environment for hosting QuickBooks applications. This guarantees parallel processing capabilities with dependable output.

Service Level Agreements

Reliable QuickBooks hosting service providers lay out clear SLAs to protect your interests. Such SLA document aspects like response times and price guarantees. This ensures that you have dependable services.

QuickBooks Version Support

The solutions provider must support all versions of QuickBooks including QuickBooks Enterprise Solutions. Different users would require different QuickBooks Desktop licenses. Regardless of the version, your CSP should be able to support it.

Security Capabilities

When your QuickBooks data is on the cloud, its security must be of paramount importance. Here are some security features that must be included as a part of the subscription:

Firewalls, anti-virus software, and MFA protected data. Regular and transparent security audits. Complete data encryption for data that is both at rest and in transit. Accessibility of security systems for governance. Physical security measures for the vendor’s data center with CCTV, biometrics etc.

Backup Provisions

The vendor should include features like automatic backups so that data is not lost when there is an outage. Additionally, the backups should be easily accessible remotely so that users can access all their files without disruptions.

Dependable Business Continuity Plan

Business continuity and disaster recovery are the most important aspects of any business, more so for the ones handling finances. Your vendor should be able to provide a comprehensive plan about the measures that they have taken to protect your data in the case of an unforeseen event.

Service History

One of the most important information that cloud solutions providers must make available is downtime. You should expect a reliable vendor to provide over 99.9% uptime. Apart from this basic information, you should be able to judge the quality of their service by their longevity and reviews.

