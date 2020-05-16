A new update has arrived for all of you mobile kart fans, and Mario Kart Tour now has team races. Alongside this new Duos mode, there’s also a new higher difficulty (200cc) option for the speed demons among us.

“In Team Races, teammates, whether they’re friends nearby, friends online or other racers online, compete for placing in a high position in a blistering race for racetrack dominance with up to four separate teams of two racers. Teams that find themselves at the top of podium in Team Races will earn in-game rewards.

The new Room Code feature makes multiplayer more flexible for fun with friends and family. Create your own custom room and share the code with friends and family for a match for up to eight players comprised of your hand-selected Mario Kart Tour companions.

Players can access these new features by downloading the latest update for Mario Kart Tour via the App Store or Google Play. From white-knuckle turns on the windy roads of Choco Island to the zippy ricochets of Waluigi’s Pinball track, and even limited-time courses featuring well-known cities around the world, there’s always something new to discover in Mario Kart Tour. With a selection of drivers from throughout Nintendo’s rich history of characters, like Mario, Donkey Kong, Peach, and Yoshi, Mario Kart Tour delivers the high-octane, kart-racing action the series is known for in the palm of your hand. Mario Kart Tour is free-to-start and is currently available to download for iOS and Android devices, so players can join in on the fast-paced fun whenever they want.

To take your experience on the tracks to the next level, players can unlock 200cc mode in single player and Gold Race in multiplayer with a paid Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass subscription for faster speeds and even tougher opponents.”

Get ready to start your engines series veterans, and aim for the podium together.