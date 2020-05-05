The eFootball.Pro series is returning

Konami has announced the return of eFootball.Pro this weekend. An eFootball.Pro Friendly Series will kick off on Saturday May 9 at 13:00 CEST.
The Friendly Series is a 1v1 tournament style with representatives from each of the 10 clubs participating taking part in a single elimination bracket. If you feel like tuning in for some eFootball action you’ll need the following details:
- Saturday May 9
- 12:00 BST/13:00 CEST
- https://youtu.be/SJnBchrS63s
As well as professional players taking part in the action, Harry Channon will also be commentating on matches. The matches will stream on the officialPES YouTube channel with coverage also on their Instagram, Twitter and Facebook pages.
As the Regular Season has been postponed Konami is hoping this will give fans the chance to see if individual gameplay will reflect the current League Table standings. Or this might give players the chance to try some new tactics and improve their rankings.
Participants will be seeded in the Round of 16, or to the Quarter Finals, depending on their clubs standings after the most recent Regular Season.
Now that we’re through the when of the tournament you’ll want to know the who. The eFootball.Pro Friendly Series participants are:
- FC Barcelona – HenrykinhO
- Juventus – Ildistruttore
- Manchester United – KAMS
- Arsenal FC – Christopher
- FC Bayern – JOSE
- FC Schalke 04 – GOOOL
- Celtic FC – INDOMINATOR
- AS Monaco – ASM Kilzyou
- Boavista FC – Barboza
- FC Nantes – Roksa
If one of your favourite eFootball.Pro players is on the list you won’t have long to wait to see them in action.