Online casinos have sky-rocketed in popularity since the introduction of the internet, back in the 1990s. In 2018, there was a huge 33.6 million active gambling accounts in Great Britain – meaning a whopping amount of the population log into their accounts on a regular basis for a dabble on their favourite casino games. If you’re one of those millions of people, have you ever wondered how to get the most out of your online casino experience? Well, the answer is casino promotions, and we’re going to take an in-depth look at the most popular and tell how to make the most of them!

Sign-up offers

Sign-up offers are when the casino company offer an award for just creating an account. These tend to be free spins or a free bet – usually on certain games. However, whilst these seem extremely tempting, and are often worth taking advantage of, it is recommended to read the terms and conditions first as some casinos will require you to reach a certain of amount of money or profit before you are allowed to withdraw. This type of promotion is also very hard to come across these days and are mostly used by the newer/smaller casinos to attract punters.

Deposit offers

Without a doubt, these are the most popular of the vast range of casino promotions. Almost all online casinos will have a first-time deposit offer for new accounts, for example, if you were to set-up a new account you might be offered £50 in playable credit and 20 free spins, if you deposit £10. However – again – you may need to reach a certain amount of profit before you can withdraw, and winnings could be capped at a limited amount. You may also need to wait until your free credit is won/lost before you can redeem your free spins. Just be sure to read the terms and conditions before playing to avoid any confusion.

Rewards clubs

Unlike the previous two promotions, rewards clubs apply more to the regulars, and not the newbies. If you pump quite a bit of cash into online Slots on a weekly, or monthly, basis, then it is definitely worth signing up to the casinos rewards club as you could gain back with some of your loses in cash or in the form of free bets – which can be used to try and recuperate your loses. Of course, these don’t just apply to your loses, you could have quite a successful week or month and still get your reward to try and bash the casino even more!

In-game promotions

Whether you’re bonkers for Blackjack, ravenous for Roulette, or even a Slots super fan, there are such things as in-game promotions, so you can still focus on your favourite game and possibly rack up rewards along the way! For example, if Slots are your thing, some online casinos might have a ‘game of the week’ where you need to wager a certain amount in a limited time frame or tackle tasks in order to receive rewards. Whilst in Roulette you could be rewarded with a free bet for a five-card win, for example.

Now you know how to take advantage of online casino promotions, get logged on, check their promotions page and get winning!