Developer Ronimo Games, known for Awesomenauts, along with Devolver Digital has announced that dark multiplayer dungeon crawler Blightbound is heading to early access. From July 29 you can pick up a copy on Steam Early Access. In celebration of the news Blightbound will launch with a 10% discount.

As mentioned, Blightbound is an online & local multiplayer dungeon crawler. It’s up to the three heroes to make their way down from the mountain refuge and take on abominations of the Blight. Each player in the team will play a specific role on the team; warrior, assassin or mage to take on these monsters and solve puzzles.

You’ll come across handcrafted dungeons as you fight your way through a number of mystical and monstrous enemies. Alongside that is discovering valuable loot and recovering fallen heroes to add your list of available warriors.

There’s a number of features you’ll come across in your time with Blightbound:

Planned free updates for the community

Over 20 unique heroes, each with their own skill set, passive abilities, and fully narrated story to complete

Hundreds of items to loot and craft to improve your hero and their attack and abilities

Build your refuge at the top of the mountain. Recruit new artisans to craft more items, fulfill bounties and train your heroes

Three distinct lands to battle through, each with several dungeons. These include Gravemark, Underhold and Blood Ridge

Class roles that reward team play and ultimate abilities that charge by fulfilling your role. Block damage as a warrior, interrupt enemies as an assassin or heal your allies as a mage

A mix of hand-painted characters and real time 3D models and lighting effects

On top of all of that is a Steam Early Access trailer for you to feast your eyes on just below this.