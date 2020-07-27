Path of Exile 3.9 – Shadow Venom Gyre Assassin Freeze Build Guide

In Path of Exile, we have seen players advance their characters in many unique ways in the form of PoE builds. These range from spending the right PoE Currency, using the correct PoE Orbs and gems, and so on. In this particular guide, we will be taking a look at the Shadow Venom Gyre Assassin Freeze build, and why it might be a good idea for you to adopt it.

This build revolves around stacking critical strike and elemental damage and surrounds the Venom Gyre gem. Then with the use of Hrimsorrow, you can switch the remaining physical damage to Cold, and increase it using specific gear.

Positives/Negatives

On the positive side, this PoE build offers players a unique way of playing through the game, clearing areas, and bossing using the Venom Gyre. It also doubles up with Freezing and combining this with Evasion makes you a formidable force indeed. The downside is that there is some expensive PoE Unique involved, which can cause you to be hit with the issues of high prices at an early stage.

Ultimately, it’s a great build for many reasons, but it can be unpredictable. It will come down to whether it fits your playstyle, but if you do manage to fit yourself around it, then you can definitely be a force to be reckoned with.

Gems

For your gems, you will have your initial 6L Venom Gyre, as well as skills such as Ancestral Protector to help you with bossing, and Whirling Blades to aid movement. Using auras as well as this can really pad out your PoE build to give the Cold Conversion Melee Build.

Gear

Where gear is concerned, your best bet is to use Claws and Daggers, which are the best combination to be used with Venom Gyre. For the rest of your gear, make sure that you have the maximum resistances going forward. You won’t really have to worry about PoE Unique here either, unless you can afford them.

Daresso’s Defiance can really help you to increase Endurance Charge Generation. It also adds Onslaught Effect and can just be an overall great way to improve the damage output of your character. Incandescent Heart, a PoE unique saintly chainmail, is going to be helpful considering the amount of Elemental and Chaos damage that is involved.

If you need to choose a Helmet, then try out Starkonja’s Head is the best to go with. There are alternatives to using the particular helmet, but in fairness this is probably your best choice, since it has great damage and evasion to go with it. For Gloves, use the Hrimsorrow’s as we mentioned earlier, since it can turn your damage to Cold. Meanwhile, Rare Boots with resistances can come in very handy, so you can get the best possible movement speed upgrades that can give you the upper hand.

For your Belt, try out the Belt of the Deceiver. This gets the nod ahead of other belt suggestions just because of its DPS prowess and opens up the door to have more resistances without having the additional need for Strength.

Jewelry is where it can get a bit complicated because it does mean that in more cases than not you are going to need to spend your hard-earned PoE currency to get them. Despite this, Rare Rings can be great to give you more damage output, and you can use a great unique jade amulet known as the Pandemonius, which offers good defense and DPS at the exact same time. We mentioned Claws earlier too as a plus, so the Rare Claws are useful for high physical damage. Finishing up with Abyss Jewels, and pots that can do additional damage, then you have a PoE build to be reckoned with.

That is everything you need to know about this particular PoE build. For certain aspects, you may have to part with a fair bit of PoE Currency, and there are definitely pros and cons to using it. If you can adapt it to your style of play, however, you could prove to be a force not to be messed with in Path of Exile.

Have you tried this PoE build? Let us know in the comments section below!