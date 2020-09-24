Become the ruler of the reels with these whopping Jackpot King Slots

The online casino world is the gift that keeps on giving! Since the first online casino opened its virtual doors in the late 1990’s, games like Poker, Blackjack, Roulette and Slots have evolved massively – particularly the latter!

Slots titles heavily dominate the online game pages, with a theme for just about everything – including mythology, sport, and TV & film – whilst the graphics have progressed all the way to video game standards. The jackpots have also evolved, with many in the hundreds of thousands, if not millions!

The Jackpot King series offers some of the biggest jackpots on the market, and, with that said, let’s take an in-depth look at a couple of their games. Read on to find out more!

Mighty Griffin Megaways

Mythology-themed Slots are one of the most popular on the market, and with Mighty Griffin Megaways, you can see why. Developed by Blueprint Gaming, this slot game, which boasts six reels and up to 117,649 ways to win, not only offers more ways to win than any other game on the market, but it also features three progressive jackpots.

To get the Mighty Griffin soaring across the action-packed reels, you’ll need to wager between 0.10 and 10 coins. This will give you the ability to spin the half-a-dozen reels and unlock the random payline generator. Simply, this means that the number of ways you win will change on every spin. Contingent on the reels line-up, you could have over 117,000 ways to win if you match three or more symbols.

Matching the standard card symbols, rings, crowns or griffins, will land you up to 50x your initial wagers, whilst the wild book of spells and the mystery orb will enhance your wins by substituting for all symbols, except for the Golden Griffin, which acts as the games scatter.

Landing three or more Golden Griffins on the reels will trigger the streak bonus, where you’ll be given the opportunity to land bigger multipliers before the free spins bonus feature even starts. But that’s not all, the three progressive jackpots are waiting to be won on any spin, even losing ones! If your lucky enough to scoop one of these, then you could be walking away with well over £100,000!

Fruitinator

If you’re a fan of the classic fruit machine, but want the addition of a modern jackpot, then this is the perfect game for you! Blueprint Gaming’s Fruitinator is full of nostalgia, with just five paylines and as many reels, it’s certainly one of the most simplistic jackpot games on the market.

Seven is considered a lucky number in the casino world, and in this game there’s only seven classic base symbols for you keep an eye out for! Starting with the low-paying symbols, we have cherries, lemons, oranges, whilst blackcurrants, and watermelons are worth 15 your initial wager, if you land five on a payline.

Then we have the silver bell, this will take your winnings up to 50x your original stake, again, if you land five on a payline. The game’s most lucrative symbol is the flaming number 7, five of these lucky symbols will land you the base 100x jackpot.

In classic fruit machine fashion, players can also use the gamble feature to try and double their winnings from the previous spins. Of course, you could lose it all, so choose wisely!

Whist a RTP (Return to Player) of 93.32% means that the sought-after flaming sevens are never too far away, you’ll also want to be keeping your eyes peeled for the three Jackpot King progressive jackpots, with the biggest in excess of £3.7 million at our time of writing!

—

If neither of these games tickle your fancy, then not to worry as there’s plenty more to choose from in the Jackpot King category, including Deal or No Deal Megaways, Fishin’ Frenzy, Slots O’ gold, and Tiki Treasures Megaways.

So, you might even find that your favourite slot has a Jackpot King variant. What are you waiting for? Get spinning!