The most popular Australian online casino games in 2020

Among the huge selection of gambling entertainment available to Australian players, there are the most popular gambling games, which in most cases are chosen by players not only from AU, but from all over the world. The Casinonic website decided to share statistics with us and presented the top famous games that managed to gain popularity in Australia in 2020.

Online Pokies (slot machines)

One-armed bandits gained popularity after the active development of the online casino industry in Australia. The total number of online pokies available for AU players is around 8-10 thousand. The developers of gambling software continue to release new and improve old games for the maximum convenience of players, optimize the principles of the game, and supplement them with various bonus features. Many companies simply recreate the classic one-armed bandits, while others bring something new to the industry, completely different with more advanced functionality and non-standard features. The most famous online pokies in AU can be found at Australian online casino Casinonic.

Bingo

In the Bingo game, players use randomly chosen numbers to fill in the corresponding fields with numbers on their cards. The card consists of a 5×5 matrix, where each column is designated B-I-N-G-O. The middle square is usually free and considered to be automatically filled. The one who first fills in a certain pattern on his card (columns or shapes, for example a hat), shouts “Bingo!” The received card is checked for accuracy and the winner is announced. Then a new round begins.

Roulette

According to statistics, about 21% of all Casinonic players choose online roulette, which can be found here. And this is not surprising! The classic original game draws attention with its high level of excitement and risk. You will have to completely rely on your intuition and luck when choosing what to bet on. And this is what is capturing users all over the world. The most popular are European and French roulette, as well as roulette without zero. The latter, by the way, is also less risky.

Poker

Today’s players prefer more than just poker games at real tables. A lot of competitions are held online nowadays, gathering a millionth audience. Poker players win huge sums of money in such tournaments and also become famous all over the world.

It should be noted that modern gambling is becoming more interesting and unusual. Software developers are introducing new technologies into them, including virtual reality and AR tech. Therefore, soon it will be possible to see more interesting and unusual gambling developments.

Baccarat

In Baccarat, each participant has 3 options for betting: Punto, Banco or Draw. When all players have placed their bets, the dealer deals 2 cards to every player at table, as well as to himself. The points of cards added to total. The lucky winner is the one who made bet on player or dealer with the highest score. The highest score that can be in Baccarat is 9.

Popular places for casino games

More than 50% of players around the world prefer online casinos. They believe that such establishments are more convenient, interesting and always accessible. Unlike real casinos, online gambling halls can be accessed from anywhere by simply connecting to the Internet.