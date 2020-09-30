Upgrade and Modify your Pinball Machine in this Quarantine Time

Is the long quarantine period giving you the blues? How can you beat lockdown anxiety when you can’t leave home to enjoy the things you used to? A lot of people are using their home confinement for passion projects they’ve long been putting off, and you can, too! Perhaps you have an old pinball machine just lying around in a corner down your basement, waiting for some TLC. Now is the perfect time to pick up your tools, buy some pinball mods, and give your machine the makeover it deserves or at least restores it to its former glory.

One of the easiest ways to upgrade a pinball machine is by changing or updating the pinball bulbs installed in the cabinet and the playfield. Today, it is easier than ever to do modifications on your pinball game based on pinball machine themes or other pinball mods you can apply to enhance the look and feel of your machine. Many tools, accessories, and mod kits are available for purchase online, making it easier to source everything you need in spite of the physical challenges of the quarantine period.

LED pinball mods are particularly popular because of the many advantages of LED bulbs over your traditional pinball bulbs (incandescent bulbs). While keeping incandescent bulbs in your machine is a matter of preference (some purists love the authentic feel that the warm light brings to the pinball table), these old-timey bulbs have their disadvantages like a shorter lifespan and high energy consumption.

In addition to burning out frequently, incandescent bulbs also burn more energy, which means higher electricity bills especially if you use your machine over long periods. Because they burn much energy, they also give off a lot of heat, which can warp and melt plastic components within the machine. This excessive heat may also cause your playfield inserts to lift, sink, or cup, resulting in an uneven surface, which can impact the path of your pinball in many unexpected ways.

When you switch to LED pinball bulbs, you pretty much eliminate all of the disadvantages that traditional, incandescent bulbs bring. LEDs operate with reduced heat. They emit significantly lower (practically negligible) heat energy than incandescent bulbs, which eliminates warping and component melting issues while helping preserve the machine’s original artwork and its all-important parts, including inserts and backglasses.

LED bulbs are also longer-lasting, offering as much as 10x longer lifespan than your usual pinball bulbs. This means that you won’t have to replace lights as frequently after installation.

LED lighted pinball mods also offer the advantage of reduced energy consumption, as they use significantly less electricity resulting in up to 50% reduction in your pinball machine’s power consumption. With reduced current load, LED bulbs also help prevent burnt connectors in the machine’s backbox.

Another reason why so many people choose LED pinball mods is because they are the all around best choice when it comes to bulb types and lighting options with LEDs. No matter what pinball machine themes you are into, you will find an LED pinball mod to match your needs. LED bulbs are available in a number of different colors, lens types, brightness levels, coatings, and even special effects. They have pinball flasher bulbs, backboard lighting kits, under the cabinet lighting, backbox LEDs, and playfield illumination among many other mod kits that you can choose from to help you achieve the look and feel you want for your own pinball machine.

