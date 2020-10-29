David Beckham Guild Esports Enters Valorant

Guild Esports has officially joined the rapidly growing Valorant competitive scene. The David Beckham co-owned European organization revealed its intention to be part of the upcoming Valorant First Sky tournament, also unveiling its inaugural roster for this competition.

Guild Esports Unveils Their Valorant Squad

Guild Esports Valorant squads feature Swedish players who took part in various Valorant tournaments under Bonk. The team includes William Sundin (Draken), Filip Gauffin (Goffe), Yacine Laghmari (Yacine), Leo Janneson (Leo), and Malkolm Rench (bonkar). Draken, Goffe, and Yacine are former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive players.

Guild Esports’ Valorant roster seems very promising, especially after securing top-two finishes in the Mandatory.gg Cup and Ignition Series tournament. The team will officially debut as Guild Esports members in November, participating in the Valorant First Sky inaugural edition.

Valorant First Sky European Qualifiers are scheduled for 9th-12th November. The teams will compete for the top eight spots, with the strongest teams qualifying for the main event scheduled for 3rd to 6th December.

A Little About Beckham’s Guild

Beckham’s Guild celebrated this Month being the UK’s first e-sports organization to complete its public market flotation in the LSE (London stock exchange). Guild finished its listing with a 41.2 million pounds market capitalization after being launched at eight pence per share. However, the Guild Esports price per share dropped to 6.90 pence.

Guild Esports executive chairman Carleton Curtis said that the investment would expand other territories and plan to field rosters for the most premier league titles. Guild plans to add more roasters as they prepare to penetrate the esports market in North America, with David Beckham as the organization’s face.

According to Curtis, the move will provide the organization with the cache, capital, and credibility to fulfill its determination to become one of the world's esport franchises in the next three years.

The new Valorant roster fits in line with all European rosters. Guild Esports currently boasts an active Rocket League roster that features European talents like Joseph Kidd (Noly), Thomas Binkhorst (Tho), Kyle Robertson (Scrub Killa), and Kieran Durell (Meqza). Besides, Guild also has pro-FIFA player Niklas “NRaseck ” Raseck in their ranks.

According to Yacine, Guild is an organization with mega ambitions, and he is proud to be part of their future. Yacine has always been an ambitious play that plans to establish a long-lasting legacy. Fortunately, the team has already proved itself at a top-level, and now the goal is to become world champions.