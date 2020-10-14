Fortnite – Where to Use Storm’s Emote in the Circle

Fortnite has taken a lot of strides to make sure that we get plenty of superhero-related content in the game. This ranges from new features in the Fortnite item shop, to character skins and beyond, as we embrace the many crossovers that the title has to offer. Players are able to unlock a variety of superhero cosmetics within the Battle Pass, which encourages you to complete challenges in the game to unlock more content.

With the new awakening challenges ready to go, players should pick up their favorite Fortnite weapons, cosmetics, and more to head out and make the most of your favorite characters. In this instance, we will be looking at the character known as Storm, who has challenges of her own that involve a weather station and more.

Storm’s Final Challenge

To complete the final awakening challenge for Storm, players are tasked with having to ‘Emote as Storm at the Center of the Eye of the Storm.’ It might sound like a difficult task on the surface, but thankfully we have you covered on how you can beat this Fortnite storm challenge easily. Your goal is to ultimately unlock her Storm emote, so here is how you do so.

Where to Use the Storm Emote

Before attempting this challenge, you will need to make sure that you have reached level 60 in the battle pass to unlock it. To complete the challenge, you must also be wearing the Storm cosmetic. As with a lot of challenges, this can be difficult to complete since other players are always there to try and halt any progress that you make, even with all the Fortnite weapons you may have at your disposal. With that in mind, it is strongly recommended that you head into Team Rumble mode to complete this task, where you will find that the safe zone is found on the map itself.

Speaking of the map, get it up and get an idea of where the center of the circle is, then try and make sure that you land in that location. After you have done so, keep an eye on a purple storm sign that is found below you, whether on land or water. When you see this sign, it will signify the location in which you need to use the Storm emote. Head into the sign and use the emote to complete the awakening challenge, therefore unlocking the Storm emote that you desire.

This is just another example of the popular Battle Royale doing a fan service to those who are deeply invested in the comic book culture. There is plenty coming in and out of the Fortnite item shop that gives you the opportunity to represent your favorite heroes. We are bound to see a lot more of this in the future and have been able to enjoy a wealth of characters already from the Marvel and DC universes. As for this challenge, you shouldn’t have too many issues completing it if you make that you are in the mode that will make life easier for you.

Have you completed this Fortnite Storm challenge? Let us know in the comments section below!