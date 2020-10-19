Tips to ace your assignment writing tasks

In all honesty, writing an assignment is not a piece of cake, especially when it comes to examination essays. But there is a way to simplify the process of writing assignments. In this article, we will help you with a few such tips.

The Outline – Why is it essential?

When you take a trip to a foreign location, you write down a few things that you want to take with you, the places you want to travel, the food you want to eat, and the clothes you will wear, right? Assignment writing works more or less in a similar way – every essay should begin with a plan, an outline. Having an outline is one of the most effective ways of writing a quality essay.

When you write your college assignment, you cannot keep it shorter than five paragraphs. However, it may get a bit challenging for you to bear in mind the thesis and the three pivotal arguments while you switch between the paragraphs. Do you know the difference between the table of contents and the outline?

In the former, there is a list out of the themes that the writer plans to cover. On the other hand, in the latter, the writer keeps things more general. Herein, they have to put forth the central points of writing.

Expert assignment help providers suggest that a student must write an outline because:

An outline ensures that you follow a logical flow in your writing.

It reduces the time that you put in writing the paper.

It helps you organize your thoughts.

It makes it easy for you to conduct in-depth research.

It helps you divide the word count into different sections to simplify the writing process.

Basic structure for assignment writing

Start with an introduction

Every assignment should start with an opening paragraph, which is the introduction. It must have in it a precise thesis statement, along with a background or a summary that describes your selected topic in a few simple words. It is done to stress the importance of your chosen topic. The writer should list the task's objective by emphasizing the value of the presented knowledge regarding the studied college or school subject. At all times, the introduction should be kept short and crisp. Any introduction that is longer than five sentences or is unnecessarily extended is bad.

The body

Following the introduction, you have to write the body of the assignment. The body should comprise of three to five paragraphs depending on the word length. Avoid stuffing academic paper or essay with too many ideas. It can be a time-consuming process, and you will have to refer to a higher number of sources, which in turn would need a higher amount of money and time if the requisite information is not accessible.

The conclusion

The conclusion is your final chance to impress your readers. As a writer, you may think that when the reader has managed to read the entire piece of writing from start to finish, what difference a conclusion will make, but you are wrong. The reader is always intrigued, and there is nothing more disappointing than a week ending. A reader might feel as if they wasted their time if you present to them a weak conclusion.

Elements of writing in-class papers or academic assignment

Continuity in ideas

Throughout the writing, there should be a continuity of thoughts. Continuity must be present both between the different sections of the essay and every section individually. When there is continuity in thoughts, the audience knows how your argument follows. Every paragraph in your writing should have a single new point.

Thus, there is never a need for you to combine two to three points in one paragraph. The practice of dedicating one paragraph to all your central arguments is the worst way of writing an essay.

Mind the voice

When you are writing an assignment for an academic purpose, you do not have to write in the first person. So, there will never be the use of ‘I or You.’ An academic paper should be built around third-person and must be in a neutral tone. It should put forth a third-person, neutral tone and emphasize the findings via the proper use of opinions and evidence taken from different primary and secondary sources.

At times, a teacher may allow the student’s thoughts when writing an assignment. It is primarily in the case of creating writing where you have to present your personal viewpoints, skills, experience, and knowledge on the topic.

Word count

Word count is an essential aspect of your writing; you must keep a check on the words you are asked to write and adhere to it.

Bullets and numbering

Dividing your thoughts into listicles is an excellent way of writing. It improves the readability of the essay and makes visualization easy for the readers.

So, bear in mind these things, and the entire process of assignment writing will feel simpler and more straightforward.