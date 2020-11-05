Japan is home to some of the biggest names in video game development including Nintendo, Konami, Bandai, and Sega. As things have changed from home video gaming to mobile gaming in Japan, this has opened the door for new game developers. Many of the games feature puzzles and adventure but it is also possible to install casinos and sportsbook apps onto mobile devices.

In terms of the most popular mobile games in Japan, Fate/Grand Order is up there with the best. Developed by Delightworks using Unity, and published by Aniplex, this mobile game is based on Type-Moon’s Fate/stay night franchise. Having been released in 2015, Fate/Grand Order’s popularity continues to grow. It is a turn-based combat game and the player takes on the role of a master, who summons and commands powerful servants to battle enemies. This game is thought to have generated $647 million up to the end of 2019.

Moving on and we come to another of the most popular mobile games in Japan called Monster Strike. This mobile game has enjoyed over 10 million installs having first been released for Android and Apple devices in 2013. Monster Strike is a role-playing physics game that combines strategy, puzzle, and cooperative multiplayer elements. In terms of gross sales, the game has generated over $600 million and a Nintendo 3DS version of Monster Strike was released in 2015.

One of the most recent editions to enter the list of the top 5 most popular mobile games in Japan is Twisted Wonderland. This game is created by Walt Disney Japan and Aniplex, giving the latter their second entry. The characters were designed by Manga artist Yana Toboso and they are based on the villains found in various Disney cartoons and movies. The game was released on Android and iOS in March 2020 and involves players being taken through a training school, taking exams, and entering battles.

It is impossible to review the leading mobile games in Japan without discussing Puzzle and Dragons. This game was released back in 2012, with role-playing, puzzle, and strategy elements coming to the fore throughout. The idea of the game is to move and match coloured orbs arranged in a grid. The type and amount of successful matched determines which of the six monsters attacks the enemies monsters and how much damage they inflict. Puzzle and Dragons was downloaded 32 million times by November 2014 and gross sales stand at $475 million.

Finally, we come to one of the most popular mobile games of all time, Pokémon Go. Hugely popular in Japan and around the world, Pokémon Go is an augmented reality mobile game where players use the GPS device on their phone to locate virtual creatures. Once found, it is possible to battle, capture and train the creatures. The most exciting aspect of this game is the fact the creatures look as though they are in the real world of the player and not simply on the screen of the device.