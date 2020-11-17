Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise now has a free eShop demo

Nintendo has confirmed a free demo for Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise is out now on the Nintendo eShop. Jab, uppercut, and dodge along with the rhythm of three original songs to score as many points as possible. Players can start their daily boxing routine in Daily Exercise mode for a guided workout, or build their own session from scratch in Free Training mode. The six original instructors from the first Fitness Boxing game are back, and three new instructors are joining the ring: Karen, Hiro, and Janice. These personal trainers will be here to support and encourage players during their workout sessions. Friends and family members can each use one Joy-Con for a two-player training session, working out together.

The demo for Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm and Exercise is available for download on Nintendo eShop now, with Daily Exercise and Free Training modes available to play solo or with a friend. This will help you prepared for when the full game launches on December 4, 2020.

To see the game in action, check it out as part of the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase from September 2020:

Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm and Exercise will launch on Nintendo Switch on December 4, 2020.