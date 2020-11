Coatsink and Bit Loom Games has revealed that PHOGS! will be coming out on December 3 for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and PC. It will also be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X via backwards compatibility. In PHOGS!, you play as a couple of dogs in a puzzle-filled adventure set across themed worlds such as Food, and Sleep and Play. You’ll also be able to play it in online co-op or with others in your own home. You can watch the trailer below: