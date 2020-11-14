Although we have a few more days to wait in Europe, music app Spotify is ready for the PS5 launch. Listening to your favourite music and podcasts while gaming will be just as easy on PS5 as it was on PS4, with a few other exciting features for those long gaming sessions.

“The highly anticipated PlayStation 5 is here, and with it, new ways to stream your favorite audio from Spotify while in the zone. Just as with the PS4, gamers will be able to listen to their choice of songs and podcasts, perfect for battling zombies or roaming through an open-world adventure.

There’s also a few new ways to take your listening + playing power combo up a notch. Get ready for:

A new PS5 Media remote with dedicated Spotify button, ensuring a seamless integration between your music, podcasts, and game. Quickly navigate media with built-in play/pause, fast-forward and fast-reverse controls. The remote also lets users adjust volume and power settings on compatible TVs.

Access Spotify directly from the Control Center and fast access playback controls through the Control Center so you can quickly switch between games and apps, skip, and pause your music without leaving your game.

Spotify playback on your phone via Spotify Connect for uninterrupted gaming, as well as the ability to browse Spotify to find the very best in gaming soundtracks, playlists, and podcasts.

A new Media Home on the PS5, so you’ll have easy access to your media apps. Plus, if you don’t already have Spotify, you’ll be able to download it from the Media Home, link your account, or even create one.”

Although I generally prefer to focus on the soundtrack when playing games, I occasionally switch it up when exploring open world games or sailing against the wind in Sea of Thieves. It’ll be nice to have Spotify ready for when I’m able to pick up Sony’s latest monolith.