5 Leafy Greens That Are Worth Adding to Your Diet

Leafy greens are known for being the chief source of vitamins. Vitamins play an essential role in improving the immunity Greens are available in plenty in many areas but few people know their benefits. You don’t need to eat a lot of them, just a small amount and you will have plenty of nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin K and vitamins C as well as fiber. Each of these nutrients promotes better health of the body and they prevent infections from occurring on a regular basis.

Kale

This is a dark green vegetable that is known to contain vitamins A, C, and K. When eaten raw, it tastes bitter but when fried and served with meat, it makes the meal so delicious. When eaten frequently, it boosts immunity and can prevent people from frequent infections. It promotes kidney health and is also a good source of potassium and other forms of minerals. It is one of the greens that are used inhormone therapy.

Green Tea

Green tea is essential in making your body’s metabolism active and reliable. When you have the best green tea as part of your diet, you boost even your circulation. When you have problems with immunity, green tea stimulates the production of more immune cells thereby promoting immunity and preventing you from infections. It is also full of antioxidants and you can reduce radicals in your body and skin which precipitate aging.

Spinach

If you want vitamin K, vitamin C, and folate, this is the best vegetable to include in your diet. It also contains magnesium which is necessary for the growth of healthy bones and teeth. Spinach is not eaten in plenty and you can even blend it to create a juice for easy consumption.

Cabbage

Cabbage is a cheap vegetable that is available in the market and you can get it easily. With plenty of fiber, it helps in digestion and people can continuously consume cabbage daily. Since you get a lot of vitamin C, it helps in the growth of strong collagen and connective tissue making you stronger than you can imagine. The cabbage is also a rich source of vitamin K which is good in ensuring blood clotting of individuals to prevent excessive bleeding from occurring.

Swiss Chard

This is a green leafy vegetable that is rich in nutrients like vitamin K, A, and C. Vitamin A plays an important role in ensuring excellent night vision so that you keep seeing properly at night. When you consume the Swiss Chard on a daily basis, you also prevent bleeding disorders from occurring because vitamin K controls bleeding and clotting. Always make sure you eat the Swiss Chard with other food like meat and Rice. With potassium and fiber available, it can also help in eliminating constipation and other bowel issues that might be present in your gut.

Conclusion

Green leafy vegetables are very essential in promoting one’s health. Besides the vitamins and minerals, they also contain wonderful dietary fiber that is essential in promoting digestion and preventing constipation. Always make sure you get fresh vegetables that are organically grown for you to enjoy the full health benefits of the vegetables. When you make it a habit of eating green leafy vegetables, you increase your collagen density making you be stronger than before. Most vitamins play a role in eliminating the radicles through their anti-oxidation effects and this function slows down the process of aging.