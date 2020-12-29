Can You Win a Casino Jackpot?

Winning a casino jackpot is most players’ dream. Yet, can you really influence the outcome of games to the point where you really win? The simple answer is not really, but there is a “but,” and as Tony Sloterman says, there is always something you can do to influence the outcome of your gameplay.

CasinoBonusesFinder’s team has studied jackpot payouts to establish some ground rules that will allow you to boost your own chances of succeeding at securing a jackpot win. While there are no sure-fire ways to win a jackpot, there are some small things you can alter in your gameplay to be a little more successful.

Today, our team will impart these pieces of advice on you and hopefully help you win a jackpot further down the road.

1. Pick a Good Game

Not all jackpot games are created equal. Titles such as Mega Moolah and Divine Fortune are clearly excellent. They offer an interesting base game with a good payout frequency and a multi-billion jackpot.

However, there are other games where the promise of a jackpot win obliterates any sustainability during the regular gameplay. Those are the types of games you would prefer to avoid in the first place.

Stick with proven progressive and fixed-jackpot games instead, as they give you the highest chance of an entertaining gameplay session as well as a chance of success.

2. Learn the Bonus Conditions

Some games set slightly different criteria for qualifying for a bonus round. For example, Mega Moolah, doesn’t necessarily state so openly, but if you choose to bet the maximum bet size, you have a better chance of triggering the jackpot level.

This naturally begs the question – should you risk more for a better chance to win a jackpot? That depends purely on how much funds you have to spare. However, even if you have plenty of money to spend, we recommend that you consider the simple truth that jackpot wins are completely randomized.

There is no way for you to hit the jackpot purposefully and if you do, it would be because of blind luck.

3. Focus on the Regular Gameplay

A little counter-intuitively, the best way to hit a jackpot win is if you appreciate the regular gameplay. This way, you can focus on the game, rather than chase a jackpot that may or may not arrive.

Our team has studied jackpot winners and during our interviews with individuals who have won, we have established one common denominator. The majority of people were playing a particular title because they liked the gameplay.

Admittedly, they also liked the chance of a win a big jackpot, and they did, but mostly because they focused on the gameplay rather than on a winning condition that may have never happened.