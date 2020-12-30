Grab Metro: Last Light Redux for free during the last 2 days of the GOG sale

Tis the season for the best sales in gaming, and if you’re quick you can grab Metro: Last Light Redux for free before the GOG.COM sale comes to an end. My favourite Metro game is definitely worth picking up for zero pounds, so head on over before it’s too late.

The Winter Sale on GOG.COM reaches its final days while still giving you the chance to grab over 3,500 awesome gaming deals up to 91% off. They include engaging titles from many genres, cool gaming collections, and completion bundles, and, last but not least, an outstanding giveaway to celebrate the coming of the New Year!

Check out the front page of GOG.COM right now and claim the 48h giveaway of Metro: Last Light Redux! This thrilling FPS will take you to the underground tunnels of post-apocalyptic Moscow and provide many hours of engaging gameplay. The giveaway runs until the 1st of January 2021, 2 PM UTC!

Alongside Metro: Last Light Redux, there are huge discounts on hundreds of old and new top tier video games. Whether you’re into The Witcher, Control, or a classic like Heroes of Might and Magic, you’ll be sure to find a few titles worth shelling out a few quid on.