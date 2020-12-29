The best guide for withdraw your funds from gaming accounts and gambling platforms

The best part of online gaming and gambling is winning the game and withdrawing well-deserved funds from your account. And if you play the game cleverly, you probably opt for the top paying online casino in NZ or any other instant withdrawal casino.

However, bear in mind that the fastest payouts in online casinos are possible only if you follow the right procedure. It is important to respect technical instructions from start to finish if you want to withdraw funds quickly and without hassle.

Online gambling and gaming rookies may find this process a bit complicated and perhaps even intimidating at first, but you shouldn’t worry as it really is much simpler than it looks. We will explain to you how to withdraw your funds from gaming accounts and gambling platforms in a step-by-step manner.

It All Starts with a Deposit

Players who want to make sure that their funds are safe and available need to be careful right from the beginning of the process. It all starts with the deposit because it sets the foundation for future payments and money withdrawals. This is why we first need to guide you through the depositing phase of online gambling.

How does it work?

First of all, we recommend finding the fastest payout online casinos in New Zealand because they make both depositing and withdrawing very easy and intuitive. You can check the list here and pick the best platform for your favorite games. After that, you can focus on making the payment and depositing funds, but try to pick a gaming site that offers substantial bonuses for new accounts.

The second phase is picking the depositing method. Trustworthy gaming websites will give you several possibilities because they want to attract as many players as possible. Here are some of the most frequently used options:

Credit card payments : Credit cards like Visa or MasterCard are widespread and so they make the primary depositing option for most players.

E-Wallets : Many third-party providers offer electronic payment services, so you can deposit funds using an e-wallet.

Cryptocurrency payments : Some players enjoy anonymous and hassle-free gambling, which is why they use cryptocurrencies to place deposits and withdraw funds. Although highly practical, this solution is not universally available in the gaming niche. It is, however, common among low deposit casinos eager to grow their player count quickly.

You’ve probably selected the payment method by now, so the only thing left is to deposit the amount that suits your personal budget.

Practical Tips to Withdraw Money from Online Platforms

We believe you’ve spent quite some time playing your favorite online games – and the result must be great! You are ready to withdraw your funds, but do your best to keep an eye on every detail. Here’s what you need to do:

Log in to your online gaming account. It is always recommended to write down your username and password in a notebook just to make sure that you won’t forget them.

Go to the main dashboard and look for the menu. You should see a link to the deposit/withdrawal page almost instantly. This feature may look different from site to site, but the destination is always the same.

Now you need to select the withdrawal option.

The gambling website will now show you an entire list of withdrawal solutions. Your job is to choose the most preferable option. Similar to deposits, you can also withdraw money using pretty much the same channels – credit cards, cryptocurrencies , e-wallets, and online banking platforms.

Once you’ve selected the payment method, you need to enter personal information to confirm the transaction. Different websites ask for different data, so we won’t bother you with details here.

Some websites are using two-step verification for security reasons and they ask players to confirm identities by entering a one-time code sent via SMS or email. You must type in this code to continue.

By this point, the only thing left is to withdraw funds. There are two options here – one is to select the exact amount you want to withdraw, while the other is to withdraw everything you have from your account at a given moment.

Go Get You Money!

Withdrawing funds from your gaming accounts and online gambling platforms takes a little while, but the process is safe and effortless if you choose a reliable website. We made a step-by-step guide to help you withdraw money from online accounts in the fastest way possible, so getting your money should not be a problem. After all, don’t forget that you’ve done the most difficult part already – you won the game and earned the money. Congratulations!