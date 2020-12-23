Why Is Performance Testing Necessary?

Performance testing is a crucial part of the software development life cycle and key to corporate growth. An effective, well-planned, and viable software performance testing strategy helps you highlight potential issues and achieve customer satisfaction.

Similarly, understanding the challenges you might face during performance testing is necessary to plan a comprehensive test strategy. You must follow specific industry-defined benchmarks to achieve the maximum precision and close scrutiny of testing results. Besides, you can also outsource software performance testing services to a reliable third-party vendor to create an effective performance test.

To help you understand why software testing is required in the first place, given below are the reasons that make software performance testing important.

Improves Page Speed

Slow and lousy websites decrease the users’ satisfaction because they want pages to load as quickly as possible. Websites that take more time to load never draw a good audience and create a negative impact on a company’s brand image. Research shows that around 46% of online customers never return to a slow site and prefer visiting those with an improved page speed.

You can evaluate the performance of your website by checking its speed with automated testing tools. These tests enhance basic connectivity and bandwidth access to your website and decrease loading time. Consequently, your users will be able to load pages quickly that will keep them engaged.

Removes Potential Malfunctions

Performance testing ensures that the software performs according to the client’s expectations and corporate needs. Multiple performance tests can remove potential glitches that might affect the application’s performance in a real-world scenario.

Besides, tests can resolve any bugs or malfunctions in the application and achieve the expected results. You can verify redundancy mechanisms, measure the load taken by the application, and run high-level loads by using different software performance tests such as stress tests, reliability tests, and fail-over tests. This way, you can reveal glitches and take timely actions to make the application market-ready.

Enhances Scalability

While the web page’s speed is one of the important goals for a website’s performance, scalability tests enable the system to interact with multiple users simultaneously. Building scalable applications that could be upgraded over time is essential to counter modern organizational challenges in the digital space.

Performance testing identifies potential vulnerabilities within an application and enables it to accept changes or systematic upgrades. For instance, you can measure the time a page might take with the addition of another CPU to the database server. Hence, these tests provide real-time statistics that help you assess the capabilities of an application to identify any possible issues.

Increases Revenues

Fast websites drive more traffic and have a competitive advantage over slow and lousy websites. In today’s age of globalization and digitization, ensuring presence on the internet is critical to achieving corporate excellence. Hence, having quick load times for e-commerce websites and applications is essential to bring more customers and increase revenues.

In this context, performance testing decreases the webpage loading time and improves user experience that ultimately boosts online sales and enhances profitability.

Enhances Application’s Robustness

The efficiency of an application is determined by its behavior during the most critical times. With the rise of cyber security concerns, modern businesses prefer applications that could withstand cyber-attacks, network issues, malware attacks, and virtual threats.

Performance testing ensures the sturdiness of the application and helps you develop efficient software capable of performing relentlessly in the marketplace. Besides, load/stress tests allow you to analyze the performance of the API under heavy load, and assess the application behavior in a stipulated time gap.

Builds Application’s Responsiveness

You can check the speed and responsiveness of an application by using various tests and tools. Multiple licensed and open-source tools are available to conduct performance tests and develop user-friendly applications.

Besides, browser-based performance testing tools allow simultaneous testing and check the application’s compatibility across different browsers. This way, you can build the application’s responsiveness that is critical to accomplish desired corporate goals.

The Takeaway

Performance testing is essential to develop user-friendly, robust, and relentless software and applications free from bugs or glitches. The tests improve a webpage’s loading speed, enhance the application’s scalability and robustness, and remove potential malfunctions.

Finally, you can generate more revenues and enhance your brand image by developing fast websites and user-friendly applications.