Everything You Need To Know About ePremier League and Qualifying in FIFA 21

As the new 2020-21 ePremier League is about to begin, the new fans are left with many questions. The veterans already know, that even though the League begins in February, the registration has already begun in December.

There are 20 ePremier League clubs and all of them are taking part in the competition once again. The entries to the event are made on both Xbox and PlayStation. And each club will have one competitor for each of these two platforms. The entrants will be in for a potential overall prize of £40,000 and they will also be considered as candidates for the upcoming FGS (FIFA 21 Global Series).

What You Need To Know About The ePremier League

Firstly, let’s explain what ePremier League is. For those who don’t know this is the virtual (or esports) version of the Premier League. The ePremier League forms part of the FIFA Global Series. All residents of the United Kingdom who are 16 years old or older can register to represent their favourite team. The competition is played via PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Previous Seasons and Winners

The first ePremier League ever to be played was in 2018. The best player of this event was Donovan Hunt, also known as Tekkz. He chose to represent Liverpool at the time. The following season was equally exciting, until the very end when the pandemic broke out. It was decided that the finals shouldn’t be held as a live event. Therefore, the victory of Thomas Leese, who represented Watford, was streamed live all over the planet.

What Do You Need To Do To Register

As far as registration is concerned, it’s pretty straightforward. All you need to do is visit the official website of the competition. You need to be 16 years of age and older, and play FIFA 21 on Xbox or PlayStation. Each player chooses a club that they want to represent and then they will need to compete with other players in order to be chosen as the official representative of one of the top 20 clubs. It’s important to mention that each club has one representative for Xbox and another for PlayStation. However, there’s one catch. If you haven’t registered already, then you have missed your opportunity to participate this year. The official registration period started on December 3rd and ended on December 15th.

How Does One Qualify?

So, if you registered in December, now it’s time for qualifications. In order to qualify for ePremier League, you must play FIFA 21 in January. The entire process lasts from January the 4th until January 31st. Don’t worry if you’re new to the game, because anyone who has registered in December can play. And even though you’re a novice, if you have good skills, you might have a chance of entering the main competition. However, you should keep in mind that all those who enter are professional players, and you shouldn’t underestimate any opponent, regardless of their age.

Can You Bet On ePremier League?

Those of you who love this competition but couldn’t register on time or you think that you should work on your skills more before entering can enjoy this event in other ways. You can watch live streaming of all matches or you can place a bet on your favourite player. Luckily for you, there are many online sportsbooks that cover esports events like this one. You can try these online casinos and sportsbooks at home or on the go. Online betting on FIFA 21 will make you more connected to the actual event since in this way you can make predictions about matches or show additional support to the player that you’re rooting for.

Reasons To Watch Esports Events

Watching eSports events can be rewarding in different ways. Firstly, you can learn more about a competition that defines the new generations of players and fans all over the world. It’s a way to keep up with the latest trends and have a better understanding of today’s society. Secondly, it can be very entertaining to see people compete inside the virtual world. Their skills are something that these people have practiced for years and should be admired by almost anyone. Moreover, if you are an avid fan of eSports and you would like to participate someday in eSports vents, then by watching the games you can have a better knowledge of all the weak and strong sides of certain players, as well as their gaming strategies.

The ePremier League will take place in March and April, and it will be broadcasted by Sky Sports, as well as Twitch and EA sports’ social media channels.