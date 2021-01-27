February PS Plus games revealed, with Destruction AllStars leading the charge

In a post on the official PlayStation blog, the February PS Plus games have been revealed, with Destruction AllStars, Concrete Genie, and Control Ultimate Edition coming to the service. All three games will be coming to PS Plus on February 2 when Destruction AllStars releases.

The blog comes with a “deep dive” into Destruction AllStars which was the focus of PlayStation’s latest State of Play. In the video you’ll see everything you need to know about the game so far, showcasing all the chaos players should expect when it releases. Have a watch below: