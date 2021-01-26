How Cloud Automotive Technology will Save your Life and Make it More Interesting

With the advancement of technology, some modern ways have been invented for facilitating your life. Like other things, computational operations are progressively helping in every area. Have you ever thought about handling your car without even touching it? Yes! It’s possible because of the automakers who link the cars with cloud technology to increase your life safety and comfort.

Automakers claim that cloud technology will not only make your life safe but also interesting. You know what this amazing technology will make your vehicles autonomous in many functionalities. The exclusively built-in cloud technology automotive cars will launch in the upcoming cars. It depicts that you will be able to enjoy a more comfortable and secure drive in the next few years.

In this blog, we will discuss what cloud technology is and how it is operating in automobiles to make them more smart and safe. These high-tech cars will be available in tech-savvy countries like UAE. You can easily buy or Rent a car to enjoy the latest and amazing features of cloud automobiles in the upcoming future.

What do you know about cloud technology?

Cloud technology is a virtual space present on the internet. In fact, cloud technology is a storage location where you can store all your digital resources including files, software, and applications. You can also say that cloud technology is a virtual storage space that exists over the internet. You will be amazed to see the accuracy of results after connecting the cloud with the technology of daily usage.

No matter where you are, you can use this information sharing communication-drive storage technology easily. It will allow you to use all your stored digital resources by connecting the internet to virtual space. With efficient cloud technology, you can share applications, software, and other information without any restriction of space and time.

How cloud technology will operate in cars?

The automobile industry is putting endless efforts to shift manual cars to cloud ones. After the connection of vehicles with cloud technology, the way you interact with your car will be changed. You know what still some autos are using cloud technology at a minor stage. Don’t you have any idea about it?

Well! Just think about the electric motors that are able to share information with remote data centers. As a result of which, you may get updates about the weather and road conditions. Despite this, there are many other possibilities of cloud technology in vehicles.

All the cloud communication-driven technologies are unique to manage, scale, set, and update for the provision of efficient services. Due to much more amenities of this system, the automobile industry is developing and adapting connectivity software. So that their customers can enjoy better interaction with their vehicle through smartphones, the cloud, and the internet.

Cloud Automotive Technology Leading to Safer and Smarter Vehicles

After setting up this cloud automotive technology, your cars will look smarter and safer as well. Some auto companies are performing this virtual space technology to make your driving the safest. Along with safety, such cars have high-security standards.

For instance, you don’t have to worry about whether you are not sure whether you have checked your car lock or not. If you have these cloud motors, you will be able to check and lock your auto through your smartphone. Isn’t it amazing? Obviously, it is. You will be amazed to know that Volvo Company, having this latest technology in vehicles, has the most secure automobiles in the world.

Do you know the slogan of Volvo “Your life and car connected”? If not, you might be unaware of the modern cloud cars of Volvo Company. These cars have Volvo on-call apps and cloud-based services. You will be able to monitor and control your automobile through these cloud services by using your smartphone.

What can you do with your cloud autonomous vehicle through a smartphone?

There are various things you can do to control your car by using your smartphone. If your car has the latest cloud tech, you can use your smartphone as a digital key for locking, starting as well as opening the vehicle. Moreover, you will be able to share your auto, pre-heated, or pre-cooled cabins by sending route directions and evaluating fuel levels from the device.

Are you thinking about how to share the car remotely with the cloud-based services? Well! It’s quite simple. You just need to generate some digital keys and send them to your family and friends with whom you are going to share your auto. In this way, you will be able to monitor your vehicle even when others are driving it.

Besides this, cloud autonomous vehicles alert the drivers to protect them from accidents. For instance, if you are moving toward a dangerous road having a slippery or icy route, your car will give you a precautionary alert. Such information is also provided to road maintenance authorities and other drivers driving on the road to warn them as well.

Furthermore, the Hazard Alert Function is equipped with hazardous light that will turn on to alert you. These lights will give you a signal to reduce your speed in order to avoid collisions and accidents. You can also check whether your car has sufficient fuel to reach the desired destination or not by using cloud-based 3D digital maps.

No need to worry if you are a business person and want to make your report and presentation during traveling. You can do it now. Yes, it is possible with the help of unsupervised autonomous mode. You just need to turn this mode and your car will be able to accelerate, steer, and brake without your guidance. So, you will be able to relax and prepare yourself for the day ahead.

Which automobile companies are offering cloud-based services in vehicles?

Though many companies are trying to improve the cloud and car interaction by updating and setting their systems, still there are some companies like BMW, Tesla, Ford Nissan, and Volvo. These companies are providing ultra-modern cloud-based services to facilitate you. In case you are in Dubai and looking for Rent a car services, opt-in for RentalCarsUAE for professional and reasonable services.