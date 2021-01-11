When thinking of writing a college essay, our focus is usually on the essay’s opening and body—not many people consider how to end a college essay. However, the ending of a college application essay is as important as its opening and body.

Your focus while writing the essay is to intrigue your readers, get them to read from start to finish, and fall in love with you and your idea. Therefore, your college application essay’s opening line sets the stage towards intriguing your readers while the closing line hits home your goal.

It’s your closing remark or essay ending that ties up your story like a well-knitted little bow and leaves your reader—most likely the admission officer—lingering and wanting more. No matter what you write about, your college application essay ending must make the admission officer feel connected and curious to meet you.

So, are you wondering how to end a college application essay? Let’s look at a few tips on how to go about it.

Five Tips to Write an Intriguing College essay Application Ending

There’s this rule in show business that says, “Always leave them wanting more.” This rule is also applicable in this case since we can consider college essay writing as a way to flaunt your writing and thinking ability.

So, when you’re learning how to write a college admissions essay, you’re learning how to “leave them (admission officers) wanting more.” There are several “write my college essay” services online. However, the most outstanding services also follow these steps as discussed below;

Connecting the essay ending back to its beginning

This method is the best way to flaunt your writing ability and poetic effects—a way to demonstrate that you know how to bring a concept to full-blown. Remember that the beginning line of your essay was to introduce your idea.

The body is to expatiate and elaborate on your idea and providing reasons why your idea is valid. On the other hand, its conclusion is to drive home the point and remind readers about the essay’s purpose.

So, you have so much at stake in writing your essay conclusion—it’s your last chance to prove your idea and persuade your readers in line with your point of view. Therefore, you must connect your essay’s ending to its beginning to create a sense of closure and completeness needed for a lasting impression on your readers.

Clearly expressing a sense of lingering possibilities

There’s this trademark saying by Buzz about “To infinity and beyond.” That should also be your focus with your college essay ending—plan to take your readers (admission officers) on a journey to infinity and beyond. With whatever subject you are exploring in your essay, plan to take your readers into the future. Do that by indicating your interest to continue working in that area in college and beyond.

For example, if your essay theme is about your community service involvement, use the essay ending to express the possibility of continuity in college. If the theme is about your love for classical or pop music, express your desire to learn more in college and as you grow older. That way, you would have cemented your sense for growth and learning—a positive impact in the heart of admission officers.

Expressly state how the subject of the essay has impacted you

This concept is what many call “the head of the class” technique. That’s because it summarizes the impact of the events you’ve been describing and what it has taught you so far. It’s a direct, simple, but effective technique. So, if you help serve Thanksgiving dinner at some local shelter for the homeless, the essay ending is where you expressly state what your experience has taught you.

To make this approach convincing—instead of being too simplistic and probably dry—try to drive home the point by offering examples. In the model, describe the lessons you learned and how the lessons have impacted your life and probably causing you to do more in life. Brag, but make it a form of a discrete showoff.

Employ a big-picture thinking approach

To close your essay by dragging your readers into an open-ended discussion can be interesting. For example, you could throw up the idea that your life wouldn’t have been what it currently is, and you wouldn’t have valued what you now have had it been that the event discussed in the essay never happened. That’s a way to illustrate your capacity for big-picture thinking to the admission officers—a plus to your admission process.

Spill it out

The last stage of ending a college essay is to spill out an engaging secret about you that you didn’t discuss in the essay. For example, saying your coach passed away, and though you now have another good and dedicated coach, you still cannot forget your former coach–some even go-ahead to share how they engrave the name of a dear one to them (but is no more) on their instrument or boot. Some applicants share how they think doing such helps them do better in school, practice, gig, etc.

In Summary

Your concluding paragraph is probably your last chance to make a lasting impression on your reader when writing a college application essay. The image your essay makes will positively or otherwise influence your acceptance into the college. Therefore, use these techniques as discussed above to be assured your essay ending is memorable.