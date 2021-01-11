Nordic countries have always been big advocates of having fun in the most technological and advanced way possible. That is why the online gaming industry is flourishing in this part of the world. One of the types of games which the people here love are online casino games. Finland is the country which has the highest number of casino players since thousands of them log in daily to experience some fun and excitement.

We decided to focus on this topic a bit and list the top 3 most popular games in Finland. We also wanted to let players know where can they have the best gaming experience. Let’s start breaking down the details.

Where Can You Play Them?

The first and obvious answer to this question is the land-based casinos. But, before you rush to their locations, there is one other option that is far greater than a land-based facility. Online casinos have become vastly popular in the past couple of years because they have tons of great features and advantages over the land-based casinos.

A certain level of anonymity, many payment methods, hundreds of HD games, regular bonuses and promotions, 24/7 availability and easy access, and security are just a few of those advantages. This is the reason as to why many people prefer going online and enjoying the best casino games. Experts even believe that online casinos will become the market leaders by 2023 and overtake land-based gambling facilities as the biggest profit makers.

Now, let’s check out the most popular casino games in Finland.

Slot Games

There are two reasons as to why slot games are so popular. Firstly, they are simple to play and they have low bet requirements which can lead to massive rewards. Slot games’ gameplay requires you to set your desired bet and just spin the wheel. Depending on the bet and the winning combination, you will be rewarded handsomely. Some slot games have progressive jackpots with rewards that can exceed several million dollars.

Roulette

Next up, we have one of the most popular table games ever made. Roulette is a classic casino game which features a ball and a wheel. Your job is to wager on the number that you think the ball will land. You can bet on certain rows and columns of numbers, on a specific number, or the colour of the number. As you know, the numbers on the wheel are either red or black. Roulette features the numbers 0-36.

Poker

Finally, we have a more advanced game that relies on skill much more than luck. Poker games require players to use their focus and overcome their competitors. Texas Hold’Em is by far the most popular poker game. It requires you to use your hand which consists of 2 cards and combine them with the 5 community cards on the table. The stronger your hand is, the higher the chances of winning are.