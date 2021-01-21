Moto Trainer and Dorna Sports unveil authentic motorbike simulator

Dorna Sports and Moto Trainer have entered into a partnership to launch a motorbike simulator that allows riders to train on their own bikes. The incredible software can virtually transport riders to some of the world’s best tracks, giving them the ability to train in MotoGP circuits across the globe. The Moto Trainer can link to the official MotoGP video game, or riders can follow an OnBoard lap of the track on which they can train.

With real-world movement that perfectly synchronises to the digital rendering of their riding on-screen, linking the simulator to MotoGP allows riders to become part of the action like never before. The on-board laps provide the perfect blueprint to follow, meaning riders will train seamlessly with their on-screen counterpart.

“The software behind Moto Trainer, developed by our engineers, is capable of playing any onboard video, and allows riders to save their efforts on a telemetry master track. This means that you can load any circuit and motorbike you want, with riders replicating the video to the reference telemetry,” said Andrea Lombardi, CEO of MotoTrainer. “The software then analyses the rider’s performance by monitoring the accelerator, front and rear brakes, gearbox and trajectories. It’s a platform that allows bikers to train on every circuit in the world at an affordable price.”

“I’m delighted to be able to announce this agreement, adding yet another way in which fans are able to connect with and enjoy their favourite sport,” added Pau Serrancanta, Managing Director at Dorna Sports. “In addition, the fact that it can also be used alongside the MotoGP™ videogame proves another bolster to Dorna’s eSports project, which continues to go from strength to strength.”