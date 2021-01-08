Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon out now on Apple Arcade

Cornfox & Brothers has today announced that their next adventure into the Oceanhorn universe, Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon, is out now on Apple Arcade. The game sees players set out on a side-adventure for up to 4 players in the Oceanhorn universe in the familiar 16-bit roguelite dungeon crawler style.

The official synopsis reads:

Two hundred years have passed since the Catastrophe, and the once powerful Realm of Arcadia lays in ruins – small Arcadian settlements are scattered across islands and floating in between clouds in the Uncharted Seas. The Arcadian knowledge is still highly regarded despite the decimation of most of their creations, but life is difficult under the constant threat from wandering groups of Direfolk, Goblins and Ogres from the Outlands. However hope lives on in a band of adventurers set on a quest to bring peace and order back to their crumbling civilization. On a distant island they discover the entrance to a mythical underground complex called the Chronos Dungeon, deep wherein lies the Paradigm Hourglass – an object so powerful it can alter the course of history and return the world to its former glory.

“We are proud to announce Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon as our first foray into the Expanded Oceanhorn Universe, giving a dungeon crawler take on all things Oceanhorn,” said Heikki Repo, Creative Director at Cornfox & Brothers. “While we’ve developed the title to be the best family-friendly dungeon crawler out there, you can expect tons of depth and lore that shed light on what happened in the centuries following the Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm.”