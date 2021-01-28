Plans for Crystal Dynamics’ next Tomb Raider game revealed

In a video posted on Tomb Raider’s official Twitter account, Will Kerslake, the game director for the rebooted trilogy, shared his plans for what’s next. Although he said there were no plans for a game reveal soon, and they were still working on the production of it, he did reveal they planned to unite both series of games that both Crystal Dynamics has made as well as the original Tomb Raider games created by Core Design.

Kerslake said he wanted to unify the timelines, from Lara Croft’s beginnings as a Tomb Raider to being the seasoned adventurer we all knew when she debuted on PlayStation back in 1996. You can watch the video below which also details what is in store for Lara as the celebrations fo 25 years of Tomb Raider begin on February 1, 2021.